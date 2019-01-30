TAFKAS is currently reading Progress by Jonah Norberg. This is the opening to chapter 4:

[P]overty has no causes. Only prosperity has causes. (quote from Jane Jacobs) Why are some people poor? That is the wrong question. We do not need an explanation for poverty, because that is the starting point for everybody. Poverty is what you have until you create wealth.

TAFKAS repeats – Poverty is what you have until you create wealth.

It does not say Poverty is what you have until you transfer wealth. It does not say Poverty is what you have until you confiscate wealth. It does not say Poverty is what you have until you redistribute wealth. It does not say Poverty is what you have until you tax wealth.

If only our social justice warrior political totalitarian elite recognized this. Here is some evidence, as if evidence mattered to these people. Feelings, vibes and zeitgeists seem more important.

Correlation is not causation but the period of rapid decline in ultra-extreme poverty (less than $1.90) per day seems to correlate with a period of lowered taxes and reduced regulation.

Good thing the neo-socialists of the west know better are now proposing increased taxes (income and wealth – yes you too ALP AND LNP) and increased regulation.