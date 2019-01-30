“We have a story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve”

The virtual absence of any mention of Nancy Pelosi’s sudden decision to allow the State of the Union address to go ahead, as if this were always on the cards, astonishes me. The notion that PDT gave it all away with nothing in it for himself, turns out to be untrue. It may actually be that it was the Dems who will turn out to have given the game away since not so surprisingly, PDT has won the public relations battle, and may yet win the rest as uphill a battle as it may look: Pelosi Suffers MASSIVE Backlash Over Shutdown As She Watches Her Popularity Plummet, which adds this detail:
Also pressure on Pelosi and the Democrats is building as the United States Border Patrol just released the latest apprehension data at our southern border deflating their narrative:
Today, United States Customs and Border Protection released new information regarding the number of family units apprehended along the southwest border and the demographics of large groups apprehended in recent months by the United States Border Patrol (USBP).
As of today, USBP has seen a surge in Family Unit Aliens compared to the same time from last fiscal year by 280%. Fiscal Year 2018 was a record year and this year will surpass that if the current trend continues without any legislative fixes. Overall apprehensions between the POE’s are up 81%.
APPREHENSIONS
Over the past few months (FY19 to date), USBP has seen a dramatic increase in the number of large groups of 100 illegal aliens or more being apprehended along the southern border.
In the El Paso, Rio Grande Valley, Tucson, and Yuma Sectors over the last four months, smugglers and traffickers have delivered 53 large groups, totaling 8,797 illegal aliens.
This should also be at the core of the Australian election. We have effectively stopped the boats, but you may be sure whatever success we have had up till now will disappear the day the election ends in a Labor government.
The criminal cartels stopped the boats, but were granted the concessions to fly people in on visa rorts.
Two million people flown in on visas is a lot more than tens of thousands on boats.
Now shorten will branch stack the appeals board that can halt those with expired visas being flown out, and grant full residency, and expanded family reunion and marriage reunion rights.
Comrade voter Maaaaates.
Unsecured borders, smugglers delight.