Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, January 30, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019

  5. Bruce in WA
    #2921345, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Twoth from Villa Puri Ayu, Sanur, Bali. Selamat pagi.

  8. Hay Stockard
    #2921348, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Top Ten.with a bullet. Yeeehaaaaa.

  11. Rafe Champion
    #2921351, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    The joy of checking in on the Cat at noon!

    Interesting piece on the amount of water required to support acres of solar panels.

  12. Baldrick
    #2921356, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    TheirABC, always good for a laugh …

    Ms Steggall, Ms Phelps and Ms Banks are all centre-right women who you would think a mainstream centre-right party would want in its ranks. They are economically conservative but reflect the mainstream social values of a modern Australia.

    … and all said with a deadpan straight face. Bwahahahaha!

  13. johanna
    #2921358, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Copied from ye olde fredde. And I can’t be bothered re-formatting and re-linking. The link is at ABC News Just In.

    johanna
    #2921355, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Asia Bibi (the Pakistani Christian woman who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy againt Islam) has finally been acquitted by the Supreme Court.

    The court’s decision prompted nationwide protests from Islamist hardliners.

    The protests led to schools being shut in some areas and a major highway from Islamabad to Lahore was blockaded by angry mobs.

    Ms Bibi and her children were kept in hiding amid calls for her beheading.

    The Supreme Court has now rejected an appeal against Ms Bibi’s acquittal, clearing the last legal hurdle to her freedom.

    The case garnered international attention, and in 2018 Tony Abbott said she would be welcome to seek asylum in Australia.

    A deal struck between the Pakistani Government and Islamist leaders in a bid to quell unrest after her acquittal allowed for her to be stopped from leaving the country and for further appeals to be heard.

    The UK resisted suggestions she could seek safe haven there, amid fears British consulate staff in Pakistan could be targeted in retaliation.

    She is now expected to seek asylum in Canada, and it has been reported that two of her children are already there.

    That cow Theresa May and her band of sycophants were perfectly prepared to let this woman be beheaded for being a Christian. Meanwhile, they applaud hordes of the very people who want to behead Bibi streaming into the country.

    The UK ‘Conservative’ party is an absolute disgrace, like our local equivalent. For that matter, the Labour (and our Labor) Parties are no better. I cannot imagine either of those parties 50 years ago standing silent while a woman was about to be martyred for being a Christian.

    It seems that a commitment to common decency has been eviscerated from both sides of politics.

  14. Atoms for Peace
    #2921359, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Nuther day in Paradise lost.

  15. stackja
    #2921360, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    Police charge ‘Bad Santa’ over luxury car theft conspiracy
    The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only

    Police have charged a Bad Santa caught on security camera allegedly helping himself to a luxury $150,000 sports car Christmas present.

    The suspect, clad in a Santa suit, hat and fake whitebeard, was captured on film walking into a carpark of a Zetland apartment complex in Sydney’s inner east just before midnight on December 8.

    Minutes later he was driving the bright green 2009 Mercedes C63 sedan out of the carpark of the Defries Ave building.
    The ‘Bad Santa’ was captured on CCTV vision .

  16. EvilElvis
    #2921361, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Ms Steggall, Ms Phelps and Ms Banks are all centre-right women who you would think a mainstream centre-right party would want in its ranks. They are economically conservative but reflect the mainstream social values of a modern Australia.

    Wowee! Where’s the you beaut RMIT ABC fact check unit on this one? Probably on another blockchain junket I’d imagine…

  18. pete m
    #2921363, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    You cannot support ruinables and be called an economic conservative ffs.

    SHUT IT DOWN.
    FIRE THEM ALL.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2921365, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Ms Steggall, Ms Phelps and Ms Banks are all centre-right women

    When you are as far to the left as the ABC everyone looks like a righty.

  22. dover_beach
    #2921370, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Ms Steggall, Ms Phelps and Ms Banks are all centre-right women who you would think a mainstream centre-right party would want in its ranks. They are economically conservative but reflect the mainstream social values of a modern Australia.

    What they characterize as mainstream social values was characterized as extremely liberal only a generation ago. A generation before that, they were characterized as anti-social. I don’t buy the economically conservative garbage either. They are all corporatist spivs that have been quite happy for the property ponzi to continue, to see our energy costs as well as the general cost of living rise while wages stagnate. They represent the class interests of international urban bugmen. Nothing more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.