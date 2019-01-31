Beggars can be choosers

As reported in the Australian today:

You see, that measured and balanced correspondent Clementine,

… resigned from her position as a columnist at Nine citing a caution by her employer after she called Prime Minister Scott Morrison a “f…ing disgrace”.

Apparently Clementine wrote to her social media followers seeking financial support:

“All of your donations will help me to keep producing feminist content that challenges and explores the world we live in, while also providing me a platform to signal boost the work of other women and non binary voices,’’ she says. For as little a $1 a month, Ford will give a shout out to her donors on Twitter. For $5, donors will receive a personal email of thanks from her, and for $10 or more, Ford will “curse ten men in your honour”.

Clem-Fans should not be concerned if she does not make the revenue to keep her in the lifestyle to which she has become accustomed. She can also ask for donations from Australian tax payers to provide her with financial resources. According to the Department of Human Services that might include (at least) $768.50 per fortnight for the Single Parenting Payment.