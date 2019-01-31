TAFKAS is not a tax expert and clearly there are material differences between the US and Australia. But … according to research from the Joint Committee on Taxation of the US Congress:
suggests that for every 10 percent increase in capital-gains taxes, capital gains from stock sales fall about 8 percent in the long run because of fewer sales. In many cases, especially in the short run, the increase in the tax rate is swamped entirely by this effect, meaning tax hikes on capital gains could lose revenue.
A tax increase that does not generate revenue and potentially loses revenue. Hmm. Has Mining Tax Swan been consulting in the US recently?
One also wonders what spending the ALP has booked against its tax hike windfall?
Another ALP miscalculation?
Capital Gains Tax is the easiest tax to avoid.
Just don’t sell the asset.
Slightly diverging off topic, but could any finance types comment on ASX200 companies providing a election to participate in franking of dividends much like they offer for participation in dividend reinvestment plans?
Or are franked dividends the result of applying “fixed” tax law to a company’s operations and the level of franking is largely out of the companies hands?
We don’t have to worry.
When Shorten trashes the housing market through the removal of interest deductions there will be no capital gains to be taxed.
And after he removes dividend imputation for everyone except the union bruvvers and their not-for-profit (hoho) superfunds the falling share market will mean no capital gains to be taxed there either.
I fondly remember all those houses in Detroit on sale for $1. No one could afford to buy them because the tax imposts on them were so ferocious. So all that former capital rotted away and was eventually bulldozed.
I’m sure Shorten’s unionists will cheerfully drive the bulldozers after he finishes purging the kulaks.
What a surprise that a group owned holus bolus by the corporatist lobbies that run Washington DC and Canberra has come back with this finding.
Unless they never intend to release the capital, this is a load of bullshit.