How to keep your pipes from freezing.
Liberty Quote
Never try to walk across a river just because it has an average depth of four feet.— Milton Friedman
-
Recent Comments
- woolfe on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Behind Enemy Lines on Something for our readers in the northern hemisphere
- mh on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- mh on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Up The Workers! on Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know
- OldOzzie on Something for our readers in the northern hemisphere
- OldOzzie on Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Mater on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Mater on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Seza on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- max on Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Something for our readers in the northern hemisphere
- Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know
- Poverty
- ALP will be taxing your Nana
- Dan Mitchell on the case for free trade
- Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- “We have a story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve”
- Green Jobs
- What do you think, is he going to mention the wall or not?
- A lack of voter gratitude.
- German CO2 emissions 1990 – 2017. The picture
- Beware the Yellow Vests, Green Shirts and Steel-Capped Boots
- Australia on the German green energy road – triple failure
- David Bidstrup: Was it really a record?
- Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
- A female Malcolm clone
- The Liberal Party: Going downhill fast
- Comparing the size of welfare states
- Lying for a carbon tax
- A border skirmish with more to come
- Collectivism spoils Noel Pearson’s Australia day op ed
- A day in the life of a SE Australian energy consumer
- NNT vs MMT
- Defining deviance up
- Rooftop PV appears in the AEMO record
- Hitting the wall
- Guest post on the Victorian power industry
- Rafe’s Roundup Jan 26
- Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- David Bidstrup: A year has passed and nothing has changed, in fact it is worse.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Record Cold Forces Rethink on Global Warming
Sorry about the thread hijack, Rafe, but there was a cracker of an article published this morning under Senator Fraser Anning’s name. It probably won’t get much news traction, but is certainly of interest to many Cat readers.