The Liberal Party follows Gough Whitlam

As I attempted to outline in my maiden speech, which very few of my critics appear to have actually read, the political consensus on identity, values and so many other vital issues which existed between the major parties of the left and right up until 1972 was shifted radically to the left by the Whitlam government and has never recovered.

However perhaps a better way of expressing the problem is to frame it in terms of the Overton window concept.