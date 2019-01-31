The Liberal Party follows Gough Whitlam

Whatever impression you have got about Fraser Anning from reading about him this is indeed a cracker of an article thanks to Behind Enemy Lines.
As I attempted to outline in my maiden speech, which very few of my critics appear to have actually read, the political consensus on identity, values and so many other vital issues which existed between the major parties of the left and right up until 1972 was shifted radically to the left by the Whitlam government and has never recovered.
However perhaps a better way of expressing the problem is to frame it in terms of the Overton window concept.
The resident troll no doubt will have something to say about Anning’s brown shirt supporters.
So true, so bloody true.
Excellent Article
What stood out
And sadly, I see no evidence that this “Labor-lite” approach to politics has changed at all under Mr. Turnbull’s successor, whose elevation by a Liberal government sailing towards electoral judgment has amounted to little more than the re-arrangement of the deck chairs on the Titanic.
However, it has to be said that the Morrison government is very difficult to differentiate from Labor on many issues and if not driving, is at least enabling left-wing cultural change by refusing to undo left-wing Labor initiatives.
Given its role in helping to push the Overton window in this country further to the left, apparently deeming formerly Marxist policies acceptable but the policies of Menzies “extreme right,” a Morrison-led Liberal Government does not deserve the vote of conservatives.
The more I hear from Fraser Anning, the more I like him. He seems to be one of the few sensible voices left in either House.
He may have arrived in the Senate in the haphazard manner that seems to be the fashion of late, but I’m glad he’s there.
The media, the left and pseudo-centre or -right will vilify him of course, just because he’s speaking some unpalatable truths.
Where is the Liberal party under ScoMo Hammering this?
Bowen brushes off the votes of thrifty retirees
The Australian Editorial
Opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen’s hubristic goading of older Australians who have saved enough during their working lives to be self-supporting in retirement was worse than a political or economic brain snap. Questioned on ABC radio yesterday about the cost of Labor’s crackdown on retirees’ dividend imputations, he retorted: “I say to your listener (who would be $5000 a year out of pocket): if they feel very strongly about this, if they feel that this is something which should impact on their vote, they are of course perfectly entitled to vote against us.” Too right. If the Coalition campaign team does its work well, that piece of advice should dog Mr Bowen all the way to polling day, with 50,000 voters across the 10 most marginal seats at risk of losing an average $2700 each.
Mr Bowen’s outburst was patent nonsense economically. He asked the public to imagine a system where “every shareholder in the country was a retired person who did not pay income tax and we refunded all the company tax”. It beggared belief that an aspiring treasurer should resort to such a ridiculous hypothetical scenario.
Far more seriously, Mr Bowen unwittingly revealed his disdain for a group of Australians who decent, competent leaders on both sides of the political divide should regard as model citizens and encourage today’s workers to emulate. Many of those who benefit from franking imputation credits are not wealthy — the ABC radio listener reportedly earns less than $62,500 a year from share-based superannuation. But they are self-starters by nature. They value their independence and have always tried to pay their own way. Welfare dependence would be anathema to them. Many of this cohort of citizens live frugally and spend their time productively — minding grandchildren, delivering meals on wheels, gardening, and supporting charities and their local communities. Most watch the pennies, a lifelong habit. After decades of hard work and thrift, most can afford to run a safe car and take an occasional holiday. Their dividend imputation refunds matter to their budgets. Some rely on them to catch up on power bills and restock the grocery cupboard.
In an era when 400 Australians a day are turning 75 and the ageing of our population is accelerating, any policy that punishes thrift and self-reliance is the last thing Australia needs. Mr Bowen makes much of the fact that abolishing the franking imputation concession would save the budget $11.4 billion over the forward estimates and improve the budget bottom line by $55.7bn over the decade. In reality, if the tax slug ultimately leads to a bigger uptake of the Age Pension — which already costs $50bn a year and is rising every year — the savings from Labor’s policy would evaporate quickly. Mr Bowen’s argument that the commonwealth spends more on cash refunds for franking credits than on public schools and the Australian Federal Police was not persuasive. State schools are a state responsibility. Nor is there a logical justification for forcing retired shareholders and those with self-managed superannuation funds to miss out on franking credits for dividends from companies that have already paid tax on profits earned. The policy amounts to double taxation.
Mr Bowen’s Labor predecessors were not so foolhardy. In 2000, Labor backed Peter Costello when he allowed taxpayers a cash refund if the value of their franking credits from dividends exceeded their tax liability. Simon Crean, Labor’s then Treasury spokesman, said the party had no difficulty with a reform that “improved the taxation situation faced by low-income investors, especially retired Australians”.
Australian Taxation Office figures show the cohort that claimed the most from franking credits in 2015-16 was women aged 75 and older, who claimed $1.2bn, at an average of $6561. As former Reserve Bank of Australia board member Roger Corbett said on Friday’s front page, many of those affected by Labor’s policy are too old or not in a position to change their investment strategies. “Anything that changes the rules for existing players should have a moratorium on it so if you are retired and you have retired on a particular basis and you have budgeted to do so and are depending on that, then for the government to change the rules, that will have an adverse effect on tens of thousands of people,” he said.
For investors tempted to change strategies, the policy could encourage them to abandon Australian equities and plunge their money into riskier assets such as property or overseas shares, as businessman Robert Millner warned in The Australian last week.
Conveniently for Labor’s trade union masters, union-backed industry super funds and retail funds would be exempt from the crackdown, leaving retirees in self-managed super funds and individual investors to carry the burden. According to the Treasury, ATO data shows 900,000 individuals would be hit, including the holders of 200,000 self-managed super funds. Labor’s push to target one of our nation’s most productive and responsible generations of citizens for achieving self-sufficiency and relative prosperity is profoundly worrying. It smacks of a philosophy grounded in the dead hand of class warfare and a desire to penalise success. Over time, this would harm the national interest, as well as people who deserve better.
Scott Morrison A happy clapper and also a false prophet.
As a comment on the Australian Editorial above says
All fair comment. Labor is just warming up. For the next stage of its attack on saving, read Grattan, its taxpayer-endowed think tank, on “Money in retirement: More than enough”.
The title gives you the drift of its hostility to thrift.
Yet look at the so called right wing types who shit themselves immediately upon seeing him at the rally against governments that have created African Gang violence.
A very important point to make is that the protestors were not blaming the gangs or mussie terrorists, but the governments who imported them.
The point I wish to make here, is the right wing types who fear he’s hanging around with the wrong people might like to go and stand in the opposing crowd and really get a taste of the wrong people.
For God sake, look at the big picture, and support the fighters, you gutless shits.
That lad from Bendigo has obviously been framed, we know that an ex girlfriend of his was playing up and he went around to sort the bloke out.
Maybe not a smart move.
Now ,how much are you told about the deep dark history of every antifa fascist on the opposing side?
FMD.
Is that as bad as Tits Shortens past?
Maybe the next leader of the country, which is actively suppressed by the media, and the police refuse to act on.
ALP goads seniors angry over franking credit crackdown: vote against us
Scott Morrison says Bill Shorten will give the “two-fingered salute to retirees” if he becomes prime minister as the government ramps up its attack on Labor’s $55.7 billion dividend imputation crackdown.
The Prime Minister leapt on comments from opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen, who said self-funded retirees upset with Labor’s plans to axe cash refunds for franking credits were “entitled to vote against us”.
“This is the arrogance. They so think they are going to win the next election. They so think it that they just don’t care,” Mr Morrison told 2GB radio.
“And they will change it all. They will basically just give the two fingered salute to retirees right across the country and they just dare them.”
Mr Morrison said people were “turning up in droves” to committee hearings on the policy in Queensland, saying the rooms had to be expanded to fit in all the concerned self-funded retirees.
He noted World Vision and the Cancer Council say the policy would reduce donations to charities.
“(Mr Shorten) hasn’t just got his hands into retirees pockets he’s got his hands into the donations bucket at the train station,” Mr Morrison said.
More than 50,000 voters across the nation’s 10 most marginal seats stand to lose up to $2700 a year under Labor’s policy.
On the Opposition Leader’s negative gearing reforms, Mr Morrison claimed the policy would “take 30 per cent of buyers out of the housing market” and lead to a “price collapse”.
“And if you get a shock to the housing market like this, then that will affect the economy because of consumer confidence. That’s when it runs onto jobs,” Mr Morrison said.
“It is like when you buy a new car. The minute you drive it off the lot it falls in value. That is what Labor’s policy is going to do to the value of your home.”
ALP goads seniors: vote against us
Chris Bowen has told self-funded retirees upset with Labor’s $55.7 billion franking credit crackdown to “vote against us”, as new data reveals more than 50,000 voters across the nation’s 10 most marginal seats stand to lose up to $2700 a year on average under the opposition tax grab.
Drawing battlelines months out from a May election, Bill Shorten’s Treasury spokesman yesterday appeared to pit older Australians against working families after dismissing the grievances of retirees concerned about losing their cash refunds for excess franking dividend credits.
Josh Frydenberg last night told The Australian “Labor’s not listening; Labor doesn’t care”, and accused the opposition of “arrogantly” ignoring the concerns of self-funded retirees.
“Bill Shorten is obsessed with class warfare and pitting one Australian against another for political gain,” the Treasurer said. “His retiree tax is designed to punish aspiration and those who have taken personal responsibility for their own retirement.”
Mr Bowen’s remarks came as new analysis of tax data shows the policy, a key Labor measure set to raise $55.7bn in revenue over 10 years, would be a potential trigger issue at the election in May, with up to 8 per cent of voters claiming the refunds in the 10 most tightly held electorates.
Confirming yesterday that Labor had no intention of modifying or delaying the election policy, despite admitting it would not be popular with many Australians, Mr Bowen said the refund scheme cost taxpayers almost as much as was spent by the commonwealth on public schools: “If they (voters) feel very strongly about this, if they feel that this is something which should impact on their vote, they are of course perfectly entitled to vote against us.”
National Seniors Australia and the Self-Managed Super Fund Association yesterday hit back at Labor, warning that many people would simply restructure their affairs and go on to the pension.
Mr Bowen later told The Australian that his remarks could in no way be construed as offensive as they were merely an expression of people’s democratic rights.
“It’s a pretty unremarkable revelation that we live in a democracy and people are under no obligation to vote for a party if they don’t like its policies,” he said.
Referring to Coalition claims of Labor arrogance, Mr Bowen said: “There’s nothing more arrogant than promising ‘no cuts to schools, to hospitals, to the ABC and SBS’ before the 2013 election and then delivering those cuts in the 2014 budget.”
According to the most recent available tax data, but factoring in the redrawn electoral boundaries for the next election, more than 4000 voters in the north Queensland seat of Herbert — held by Labor on a margin of 0.02 per cent — claim an average of $2295 in cash refunds annually. In the Liberal-held regional Victorian seat of Corangamite, now notionally Labor on a margin of 0.03 per cent, almost 9000 voters claim an average of $2036 a year in cash refunds. The highest refunds were claimed by 5000 people in the regional Queensland seat of Flynn, held by the Coalition on a margin of just 1 per cent.
While Labor is unlikely to lose seats on the back of the policy, senior party sources have admitted it could have an impact in seats it is targeting to take from the Coalition.
National Seniors Australia chief advocate Ian Henschke said he had received no guidance from Labor about whether older Australians who had restructured their finances to receive the Age Pension would be exempt from the crackdown.
Within weeks of announcing its original dividend imputation policy last March, Labor backtracked under pressure from seniors groups, setting up a pensioner guarantee that quarantined those on government pensions or allowances with individual shareholdings.
“We have members who tell us that they are just sitting outside the pension at the moment,” Mr Henschke said.
“They are not pensioners, but they could adjust their affairs to get the pension so they can get the franking credits … we wonder whether the full amount that Labor says it will get from this is going to eventuate.”
SMSF Association head of policy Jordan George questioned whether the Labor policy would claw back the forecast $55.7bn in revenue over the decade. He said some SMSF trustees with assets under the part Age Pension assets limit of $848,000 could choose to hold their Australian shares in their own name instead of in an SMSF. This would allow them to qualify for the pensioner guarantee and retain their refundable franking credits, given that Labor imposed a cut-off date of March 28, 2018, under which SMSFs with at least one pensioner would be exempt from its crackdown.
“This is another example of how taxpayers can move assets around to avoid the application of Labor’s franking credit policy,” Mr George said. “The type of behavioural change will undermine Labor’s anticipated revenue gain.”
Mr Frydenberg accused Mr Bowen of arrogance. “Labor has arrogantly told over one million Australians to vote against Labor: people who have simply saved for their own retirement, people who are not necessarily rich, people who have taken personal responsibility to save for their retirement,” the Treasurer said.
“Australians’ retirement savings should be protected, not raided, as Labor is promising to do.”
Mr Frydenberg described Mr Bowen’s claim that the cash refund scheme cost taxpayers almost as much as was spent by the commonwealth on schools as a mistruth. “The truth is that Labor’s retirees tax on their own numbers raises $55bn over a decade while government spending on schools is over $307bn for the same period,” he said.
In response to questions from Labor MP Matt Thistlethwaite, the Parliamentary Budget Office, which costed the opposition’s policy, made clear in November that it had considered the possibility that some people might reduce their assets so that they were eligible for the Age Pension and therefore no longer subject to Labor’s policy. “The PBO’s assessment is that under current policy settings, there are already strong incentives for individuals to reduce their assets in order to qualify for the Age Pension, particularly for those with assets just above the threshold for the Age Pension asset test,” the PBO said.
“While a small number of individuals may choose to reduce their assets and qualify for the Age Pension as a result of the proposal, this would be unlikely to materially affect the costing.”
ATO data for 2015-16 shows the value of claimed franking credits peaks for both men and women over the age of 75 years. While the ATO measured the full value of franking credits claimed — not just those that were refunded in cash — it reveals that the demographic group that most benefits from them are older females.
The ATO figures show that 170,614 women aged 75 and over claimed $1.2bn in franking credits worth an average of $6561. This compares to the 159,380 men aged 75 and over who claimed $955,109 in franking credits over the same period worth an average $5993.
I said early on in the piece, Sco Mo will actually be worse than Malcom.
Malcom could not hide his contempt for the lower classes, and was purely a corrupt globalist.
People loathed him.
Sco Mo, a corrupt globalist, tries everyday to “go the sharks” be one of them and will sucker a few votes, giving us the same traitorous global socialist UN governance (he is very , very, straight forward with WE WILL NOT PULL OUT OF PARIS) yet can’t make a decision in anything else.
Only people with no conviction or ethos to live by, can be this way.
So far, he has proved the only conviction he holds is to keep us under UN screws and try to put out spot fires agreeing with everyone, especially the left, culturally.
The Liberal party must die.
And it’s now getting to the stage where people are starting to notice the votes away from the Libs aren’t going to Labor, but “others”and are leaving in such large numbers, they may end up in minorities like AC or ON gaining seats.
We sure will !
