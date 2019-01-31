The man who would be President

Ah Bernie Sanders. The independent socialist senator from Vermont. The hero of the American intersectional left.

Here is a charming video of the Bern from 1988, looking intoxicated on his honeymoon in the Soviet Union! The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics! For those who can’t remember or are too young to know (coz you don’t get taught the costs and consequences of socialism), Russia was the centre piece of the USSR.

Bernie is the guy on the right – right of the video, not right of the political spectrum.

Oh Bernie. Palin’ around with Russians. How could you. Can there be an investigation?

And just think. This guy almost beat Hillary to be the Democratic Party nominee for President in 2016. And even more. He is currently considered a favourite for the 2020 nomination!