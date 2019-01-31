Two kinds of globalization

It is confusing to find that something that was a Good Thing when I was young and naïve has become a Bad Thing. Of course it is two very different things under the same name. I suspect that the same thing has happened regarding the acceptability of the songs we used to sing while drinking beer in college.
Globalization in those days was a mixture of free trade and increasing cultural exchange due to more education, cultural developments like the film industries in small and developing nations and cheaper air fares. The great classical liberal Mario Vargas Llosa celebrated this cultural internationalism and he did not see it as an agent of western domination of the Third World. Education in those days was still by and large educational although it was on the turn. Multiculturalism was happening as a result of postwar migration and the infusion of elite Asian university students in the Columbo Plan. It was not yet weaponised by the left along with the grievance industries.
Even before the internet there was talk of a global village. In the most naïve book ever written some history and policy wonk celebrated the end of history due to the triumph of liberal democracy and democratic capitalism.
The other type of globalization is about world government, driven by the UN and its tentacles with an agenda that has nothing do with liberal democracy.
The point is that libertarians, conservatives and classical liberals need to broadly support the first kind of globalization and fight tooth and nail against the other.
I find it utterly amazing how silent not only the main stream media is, but everyone, regarding the UN Sec Gen , his past and his ambitions.
He’s your bog standard Socialist bureaucrat who wants to “rule ze vorld” AND ACTUALLY SAYS SO and proves with his actions.
Leader of Socialist Intenationale……………the guy who really kicked this invasion of anyone from anywhere other than the west being declared refugees, regardless of the lack of war, threats of violence, wealth.
The reason I bring him up all the time is the UN needs to have a human and one that is representative of it and can be seen as the bad guy he is.
The UN to much of the public is a faceless bureaucracy for good and that’s exactly how they want it.
We need to personify it, like the left did with Abbott.
A photo of Gutterres and a brief outline of what he is and what he has done, with the caption, “this bloke is trying to rule ze vorld” or similar, should be splashed all over social media.
I’m not on social media as I would immediately be kicked off and my business must be seen as politically neutral .
Globalisation = free trade and individual cultural exchange. The power of government reduced.
Globalism= capture of globalisation by the elite to drive centralisation, corporatism and collectivism via regulation, with those in charge setting the rules of course. A boot stomping on a face, forever.
If you want to get really depressed, read the explanatory memorandum of any federal government Bill. Page after page describing how the Bill is complaint with a near endless list of UN conventions no doubt voted for by snouters from countries in constant violation of such conventions. And written like they are proud of our subservience.
Nationalism provides quarantine against infections of the zeitgeist.
Without national borders a toxic ideology can flood the world.
One ring to rule them all, a boot stamping on a human face forever.
Countries like Poland and Hungary are trying to keep the green-left religion from swamping them.
We must reject globalism and corporatism and return to localism.