Third world answers to our economic problems

If it weren’t so depressing it would be funny. The main focus of this post, however, is the one published by Peter Smith over at Quadrant Online starring another Socialist moron.
The new star of the (increasingly radical) Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) attends a symposium on 21 January where she is asked if it is moral to have “a world that allows for billionaires.” She replies it is not, adding that “a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong.” By the way, before I look at the morality of having billionaires, ringworm is a common fungal infection that can strike anyone and is easily treated with antifungal creams obtainable inexpensively from any local pharmacy. The clunky machinery of public health is not required.
Why facts are seen as any kind of antidote to dimwits like these is beyond me. If they can say what they have already said, and are over the age of 21, there is no curing them of their ignorance. It just must become a call to arms to repel these morons with every peaceful, democratic, means at our disposal. I might just add this for clarity from the first article above:
Weeks after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made headlines by calling for a top marginal income tax rate of 70 percent in an interview with “60 Minutes,” her fellow freshman congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., suggested that the rich could pay even more.
“There are a few things that we can do,” Rep. Omar said in an interview with “Through Her Eyes.” “One of them, is that we can increase the taxes that people are paying who are the extremely wealthy in our communities. So, 70 percent, 80 percent, we’ve had it as high as 90 percent. So, that’s a place we can start.”
“The one percent must pay their fair share,” she continued.
Rep. Omar mentioned the tax increase as a way to pay for programs like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal being championed by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.
And the 99%, what are they? Sheep in the paddock to be fed and fleeced?
The congenitally incompetent dog whistling to the envious, jealous and other layabouts in quest for unlimited power.
Could it ever be that the debasement of the currency of public debate – something in on which the ‘Left’ sadly have no monopoly – is a chief contributor to opinions such as these receiving plaudits, rather than ridicule? That the nonsense fostered among the isolationists and nativists on the ‘Right’, such as that ‘China stole our jobs’ (as opposed to … industrial labour priced you out of them, and poor public policy saw macroeconomic instability that limited the ability of an ever more inflexible labour market to re-employ displaced workers), and that ‘illegal immigration’ has driven rises in criminality (ignoring the extraordinary falls in overall levels of criminality in the last 3 decades, is every bit as much as corrosive of democratic debate and a free society as is the nonsense to which the left have always held (and because of which, until recently, they were widely derided or ignored)
Suggested reading for Cats flirting with the attractions of ‘Strong Men’ and nationalism:
What’s the difference between this fool, and Bill Shorten’s “politics of envy” in this country?
You lost me at “peaceful, democratic”. These people intend to enslave us and should be met with the requisite level of determined force. The right has to stop pussy-footing with socialism as if it’s just another discussion over tea and biscuits. It is evil, the people behind it are evil and a rope over the nearest lamp post is the correct response.
“Don’t fight back” is the pathetic, cowardly advice the opinion leaders of the right have been giving for 50 years and for 50 years we’ve given up ground without pause. Enough.
To be honest the current mob/s of politicians across the Western World have been practising what you have outlined for a very long time but not to the extent to which the current extremities on both sides are now advocating. The extremities are just going to do it harder and quicker to us.
The best one is Sanders, 77, who now wants a death tax of 77%.
I suppose that means the rate will have to go up by 1% each year.
Bernie Sanders Proposes 77% Estate Tax For Billionaires
I hope Bernie doesn’t live to be 101. That would really confuse the IRS.