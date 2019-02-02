But if you are interested in an actual blood sport there is the SOTU on Wednesday at 1:00 pm AEDT

Posted on 7:57 pm, February 2, 2019 by Steve Kates

The Superbowl is played by gentlemen. The games surrounding the State of the Union are instead played by some of the most vicious unprincipled scum the world has ever seen – with the Democrats now advocating abortion into the tenth month, the Venezuelanisation of the American economy, 90% tax rates, the greening of the American energy supply, not to mention open borders. It is PDT on one side vs The Democrats plus around a third of the Republicans on the other. About even, then.

The address is expected to take place at 9:00 p.m. EST in the US and be televised on all major U.S. broadcast and cable television networks. It will be available all over the networks here in Australia on Wednesday from around 1:00 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Not to be missed by all true sports fans. Meanwhile, see if you can pick which one is the Democrat.

And just in case clarification is needed, one of the two above right is the newly elected (and soon to be deposed) Democrat governor of Virginia. See the tweet below.

He might mention it regardless. So much to talk about, so little time.

  1. mh
    #2923882, posted on February 2, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    The sack of shit has spoken:

    Michael Moore: Northam Has to Resign

    On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” filmmaker Michael Moore urged Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) to resign, and suggested Northam call into the show to offer his resignation.

    Moore said, “He must be watching the cable news right now. Ralph, please, all right, you have to resign by the time this show’s over. You know it. I know it. Everybody watching knows it. You need to — in fact, call in right now, into the show, if you could.”

    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/02/01/michael-moore-northam-has-to-resign/

  3. bemused
    #2923885, posted on February 2, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    I’ve said many times that the Democrats are still the slave traders, despite their loss in the First American Civil War. All they have been doing since then is reestablishing the ‘rightful’ order by stealth.

