Deadly white colonists caused the Little Ice Age

Something for the You Could Not Make It Up file. Well you could not make it up but someone did.

Colonisation of the Americas at the end of the 15th Century killed so many people, it disturbed Earth’s climate.

That’s the conclusion of scientists from University College London, UK.

The team says the disruption that followed European settlement led to a huge swathe of abandoned agricultural land being reclaimed by fast-growing trees and other vegetation.

This pulled down enough carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere to eventually chill the planet.

It’s a cooling period often referred to in the history books as the “Little Ice Age”…

  1. Up The Workers!
    #2923479, posted on February 2, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Like saying that the unfettered consumption of mung beans and lentils “pulled down so much abject stupidity”, it created the Humpty Dumptyism of gerbil worming.

    It’s called the “Leftard Stupidity Age”.

    Yeah, that sounds reasonable.

  2. egg_
    #2923484, posted on February 2, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Using Zaphod Beeblebrox’s Bistromatics modelling software?

  3. John A
    #2923485, posted on February 2, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Then, I wonder what effect the Black Death/Plague had – you know, the one that wiped out one-third of Europe’s population. From wiki for speed of access:

    The Black Death is estimated to have killed 30–60% of Europe’s total population.[7] In total, the plague may have reduced the world population from an estimated 450 million down to 350–375 million in the 14th century.[8] It took 200 years for the world population to recover to its previous level.[9][10]

    Using the logic of this haha study, it should have precipitated the Great Ice Age…

