Jobs jobs jobs

Below is a screenshot of a LinkedIn post by Prime Minister, the Hon. Scott Morrison. In it he says:

That’s why I’ve personally committed to deliver 1.25 million new jobs over the next 5 years.

Honestly. Do people really believe this stuff and do politicians really believe that people actually believe this stuff?

There is that old saying, better to keep your mouth shut and have people think you are a fool than to open it and prove it.

The only “jobs” PrimScoMo can guarantee to deliver are Commonwealth public servant jobs and Liberal Party (organisation) jobs. In the case of the public servant jobs, it is practically guaranteed that those jobs are created at the expense of private sector jobs.

This sophomoric semantic scheme in the use of “deliver” is just pathetic. Why does he not just commit to deliver sunlight in the morning and wetness in the water. Perhaps he can bring out his former flatmate Stuart Robert to opine on how bright the sunlight is an how wet the wetness is.

Just pathetic.

At the next election, we have 2 major parties running. One thinks electorate is stupid. The other thinks the electorate is a cash cow to fund their hair brained schemes.

Bonus points for any Cat who can work out which party is which.