Open Forum: February 2, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, February 2, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Open Forum: February 2, 2019

  4. feelthebern
    #2923410, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Dear Cats
    The Book of Mormon is a hilarious.
    I am sore from laughing for 2 hours.
    Cartman on Broadway.

    The end

  6. Rossini
    #2923412, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:05 am

    I’ve got the stutters!

  8. zyconoclast
    #2923415, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Ben Barba has been sacked after allegedy assaulting his partner Ainslie Currie in Townsville.

    The North Queensland Cowboys terminated the contract of the 29 year old on Friday night after an internal investigation found a “significant breach of the terms of his contract”.

    He could always relocate to a remote community and things would be covered up.
    Just ask Yumi, she is here to help.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2923419, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:18 am

    This might interest Zulu.

    Did, indeed, thank you, Mark.

    Good evening, Memory Vault.

  12. feelthebern
    #2923420, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Chris Kenny phones it in over at the Oz.

  13. Memoryvault
    #2923421, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I guess not long for you now, Mark.
    Are leaving the service, or you staying? If so, redeployed somewhere?
    Don’t be shy, what’s the goss?

  14. zyconoclast
    #2923422, posted on February 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Former Australian selector Mark Waugh has urged Usman Khawaja to take a break from the game to clear his head after a “shocking” shot and cheap dismissal that has heaped further pressure on his position in the team.

    Khawaja’s lean summer continued on Friday at Manuka Oval when the left-hander edged his third ball to second slip off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando for a duck.

    Dangling his bat wide outside the off stump and with no foot movement to the swinging ball, it was an ugly dismissal for Khawaja that put Australia in trouble at 2-15 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.