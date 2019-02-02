Liberty Quote
No folly is more costly than the folly of intolerant idealism.— Winston Churchill


Open Forum: February 2, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
2
Podium!
Dear Cats
The Book of Mormon is a hilarious.
I am sore from laughing for 2 hours.
Cartman on Broadway.
The end
Podium?
I’ve got the stutters!
New fred?
Ben Barba has been sacked after allegedy assaulting his partner Ainslie Currie in Townsville.
The North Queensland Cowboys terminated the contract of the 29 year old on Friday night after an internal investigation found a “significant breach of the terms of his contract”.
He could always relocate to a remote community and things would be covered up.
Just ask Yumi, she is here to help.
Evening MV.
This might interest Zulu.
Evening Zulu.
Did, indeed, thank you, Mark.
Good evening, Memory Vault.
Chris Kenny phones it in over at the Oz.
I guess not long for you now, Mark.
Are leaving the service, or you staying? If so, redeployed somewhere?
Don’t be shy, what’s the goss?
Former Australian selector Mark Waugh has urged Usman Khawaja to take a break from the game to clear his head after a “shocking” shot and cheap dismissal that has heaped further pressure on his position in the team.
Khawaja’s lean summer continued on Friday at Manuka Oval when the left-hander edged his third ball to second slip off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando for a duck.
Dangling his bat wide outside the off stump and with no foot movement to the swinging ball, it was an ugly dismissal for Khawaja that put Australia in trouble at 2-15 after winning the toss and electing to bat.