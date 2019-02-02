To help you watch the Superbowl

Please yourself, the Boston Patriots v the Los Angeles Rams. If you don’t know the game, you won’t understand much of what’s going on. But if you do understand, North American football (it was invented in Canada) has more potential for drama and surprise than any sport I know. As for the game itself, this is how you can help to pick your team, care of CNN: Trump stokes rage against his friends, the Patriots.

The New England Patriots are evolving into the most hated team of all time, and Donald Trump isn’t helping matters. He keeps boasting about his love for owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and nearly everybody else associated with an NFL franchise that more than a few folks beyond Boston Harbor can’t stand. Go ahead, America. You have my permission to pull like crazy Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams over the Patriots during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Or not. Go Pats!

And here’s when you can watch the game. Lots of pubs around, but they don’t show the actual Superbowl ads in Oz which for some people is the reason to watch the game at all.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart: 10:30 am AEDT

Perth: 7:30 am AWST

Darwin: 9:00 am ACST

Brisbane: 9:30 am AEST

Adelaide: 10:00 am ACDT

New Zealand: 12:30 pm NZDT