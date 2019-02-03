Just a few names that come to mind …

Jack the Insider had a bit of an incoherent rant on Friday about the MUP kerfuffle. But this comment seems strange:

I am trying to remember the last time anyone who spent their lives in the cloistered world of academia wrote a bestseller. It may have happened, but I can’t think of when or who.

In no particular order, here are some names that immediately come to mind.

Adam Smith.

John Maynard Keynes.

FA Hayek.

John Kenneth Galbraith.

Yuval Harari.

Jordan Peterson.

Thomas Sowell.

Deirdre McCloskey.

Paul Krugman.

Joseph Stiglitz.