Plenty of Money — In Wrong Hands

Bill De Blasio is the “Democratic” Mayor of New York. Appearing on a television show in the last 24-48 hours, Mayor De Blasio said:
There is plenty of money in the United States of America. There’s plenty of money in LA. There’s plenty of money on New York City. It’s just in the wrong hands.
And the role of the state, his state, is to take money from the wrong people, by force, and give it the right people. And who are the right and wrong people?
I’m one of the right people.
Happy to provide my Swiss bank account number on request.
Yes it’s in the wrong hands….. the Government’s.
De blastio is correct Trump has more money than de bladtio and the clintons and obummer. Its not fairness is it .
De Blasio; He is demagogue, ambitious and wicked power seeker who ponder to people Envy, greed, jealousy, covetousness to achieve his self interest
Ok! Lets take 95% of Mr Bill De Blasio’s money and give it to DT? As hes President atm, and he can give it to the people, he thinks needs it!
How do these people actually think like this????? I can not comprehend how these people think like this!
They need to spend a month with Dirty Jobs guy, Mike Rowe to get a reality check on how f-ing good their life is because of these people!
Ever the Leftist way, multiply wealth by dividing it.
A frightening concept.
Its like Chris Bowdown saying the excess franking credits are the “governments money”.
Sounds like the Dems immigration policy…
There are plenty of people in the United States of America. There’s plenty of people in LA. There’s plenty of people on New York City. It’s just the wrong people.