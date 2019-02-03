Plenty of Money — In Wrong Hands

Bill De Blasio is the “Democratic” Mayor of New York. Appearing on a television show in the last 24-48 hours, Mayor De Blasio said:

There is plenty of money in the United States of America. There’s plenty of money in LA. There’s plenty of money on New York City. It’s just in the wrong hands.

And the role of the state, his state, is to take money from the wrong people, by force, and give it the right people. And who are the right and wrong people?