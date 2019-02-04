100% green power. What could go wrong?

Posted on 7:12 am, February 4, 2019 by Rafe Champion

No major disaster, the town is still connected to the Texas grid so the lights never actually went out. Expensive but!

Political leaders in a college town in central Texas won wide praise from former Vice President Al Gore and the larger Green Movement when they decided to go “100 percent renewable” seven years ago. Now, however, they are on the defensive over electricity costs that have their residents paying more than $1,000 per household in higher electricity charges over the last four years.

That’s right – $1,219 per household in higher electricity costs for the 71,000 residents of Georgetown, Texas, all thanks to the decision of its Republican mayor, Dale Ross, to launch a bold plan to shift the city’s municipal utility to 100 percent renewable power in 2012 when he was on the city council.

  2. Mother Lode
    #2924787, posted on February 4, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Can you imagine what kind of a twisted mind would actually value receiving the approval of Al Gore?

    I can’t.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2924790, posted on February 4, 2019 at 7:42 am

    The ACT Government intends to have 100% renewable energy by 2020.
    Which is less than a year away.

    Can we get AEMO to turn off the interconnectors to the ACT at midnight on 31 December 2019 please?

