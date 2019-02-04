Liberty Quote
A government that cannot fulfill its most basic responsibilities, maintaining public order on the streets of our major cities, should surely resolve its own failings before seeking to micromanage our private affairs. Waging war against drinking in private premises, as a proxy for fighting crime in public places, captures the essence of the regressive revolution in regulation.— Alan Anderson
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- min on Viv Forbes. A modern mania
- cohenite on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Harken Now on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- cohenite on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Hay Stockard on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- cohenite on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- stackja on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- Eyrie on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Hay Stockard on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- mem on Viv Forbes. A modern mania
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Harken Now on Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- Rossini on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Viv Forbes. A modern mania
- 100% green power. What could go wrong?
- Days of power and fury: January 2019 electricity prices and outages
- Just a few names that come to mind …
- Plenty of Money — In Wrong Hands
- But if you are interested in an actual blood sport there is the SOTU on Wednesday at 1:00 pm AEDT
- Jobs jobs jobs
- To help you watch the Superbowl
- Deadly white colonists caused the Little Ice Age
- Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- Bring back global warmining
- Pyrmonter on Scott Sumner
- Seigneur de Droit: Investment advice with Chris Bowen
- Third world answers to our economic problems
- China might dance to Trump’s tune – for a while
- If you think it’s bad now…
- Rafe’s Roundup 1 Feb
- Capital Gains Tax
- The man who would be President
- Beggars can be choosers
- Two kinds of globalization
- The Liberal Party follows Gough Whitlam
- Something for our readers in the northern hemisphere
- Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know
- Poverty
- ALP will be taxing your Nana
- Dan Mitchell on the case for free trade
- Wednesday Forum: January 30, 2019
- “We have a story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Just sitting here…
Just like that.
Over here!
I have to assume Shorten thought that ABC cameraman simply fell over.
He looked amused.
Not judging him, though; the bloke was attended to immediately by a swarm of people. No need to weigh in to such a scrum unless you’re a medico. As Bolt points out, however, no such rationality governed the judgments heaped on Sophie Mirabella.
Oi!
Morning, all.
Podium. (‘cos discounted multiple entries).
Bugger.
Scraped into the top 10!
Present!
Whoo hoo. Me too!
Quick, the anti-Hark spray.
Recall Baldrick’s instruction.
We do not need rebarbative exchange with the likes of such trolls.
Ah. You don’t reckon with my colossal laziness.
I bet ya’s all fled to the dictionary there. 😀
made it
We all know what rebarbative means. It’s a laxative.
Top twenty.
Morning, Cats.
Arose this morning, looked around for the work boots and remembered that I don’t own a pair anymore.
Tastefully clad in shorts, T shirt and thongs and sipping a morning coffee.
Might watch the cricket for a couple of hours. . . . . . .
I love words, so finding new ones is fun — even if I’ll never use them.
Tip for aspiring writers: make finding synonym substitutes your No.1 sport.
Based on the major banks going up today, I’d say the fix is in on the Royal Commission Report to be released after market close today.
What’s a sigma bond, BoN?
Interesting conversation about snowflakes which of course are made by unicorns.
It actually comes from the French word ‘rebarber’, meaning an unpleasant interaction in a face-to-face manner – originally the concept was, as the etymology of ‘barber=beard’ suggests, a hostile male beard-to-beard interaction.
I don’t have a beard (must be really funny to be the owner of things growing on your face) so I will dip out now of any rebarbative interaction with the silly heaven-sent troll of indeterminate sex (probably beardless too, so all Cats are let off the rebarbative hook re Harkie). Struth put it well on ye aulde threade, he’s a silly young leftie whom only life can teach otherwise. Ignore. Go bother a trannie festival, Harken.
Anyway, I am busy today. See y’all.
I’ve googled it. I still don’t see the shape clearly, but I can believe a deformed hexagon.
Ha. And never forget. The barbarians are coming.
The noisome troll is still on the old thread. Ho hum. What a shame never mind.
It was one of the most stupendously situated and beautiful cities in history …
Then it became the City of Leftists …
San Francisco Has More Drug Addicts Than Public High School Students, Health Dept Survey finds.
Meanwhile, in its leftist sister city, LA – a once-sparkling star of modernity, commerce and hope …
Typhus Epidemic Worsens in Los Angeles.
From a group called Energy in Australia:
These volumes are staggering:
Hark! Well, this seems ironic – Roy Spencer and John Christy got sick of hearing about AGW causing the polar vortex to weaken, so Christy did a graph of average number of cold waves in the US going back to 1895, only to show that the number is decreasing pretty clearly.
So, a win for “no polar vortex connection” is also a win for AGW is actually causing less cold waves after all!
I’m surprised they posted this.
Mind you, I would not trust any graph by Christy, given his famously deceptive graphing presented to Congress, unless someone with good knowledge checks what he’s done.
I also acknowledge that the AGW/weakened polar vortex idea is one that is not really proved yet: even Michael Mann says that. But it’s looking increasingly plausible.
Thought you would all be interested. Thank me later.
Bogey. I know a little about crystal formation.
Having watched the crystal growth of thousands of compounds, I have made the following observations.
Sublimation (e.g. snow formation), skipping the liquid phase is magical to watch. A real specialty.
I might add that H2O is an exceptional compound.
Ambient temperatures, cooling rates, atmospheric content, solvent, container size, concentration – all potentially change the type of crystal being formed. For example a change of solvent may result in polygon “plates” instead of needles.
Crystal shapes I have seen in organic compounds include hexagons, cubes, balls, needles, “fur” (like mould), fuzzy balls, circular plates, diamond shapes, tubes, cylinders and others. Some are very 2D some 3D.
Repeating a crystallization method does not guarantee the same crystallization result unless one is dealing with simple compounds e.g. H2O
Why is this so? Bogey asks.
I don’t know. It’s magic.
Beaugy I posted some info on crystal formation and its in moderation, believe it or not.
No idea what the offending word might be.
I’ve addressed this already but being a troll you just wait and repeat the same shit. Polar oscillation is real; when one pole warms the other cools; the Antarctic is cooling. This is to do with axis tilt and Milankovitch cycles.
Sigma bonds use s orbitals. Pi bonds use p orbitals.
A hydrogen bond is formed by an oxygen atom donating two electrons from its full 2p orbital to an empty hydrogen antibonding orbital. Its other two p shell electrons are donated one each with single electrons from two hydrogen atoms to produce two sigma bonds.
Oxygen has electronic structure [He] 2s2 2p4. It wants 2 more electrons to close its 2p shell, which gives a neon electronic structure, which is especially stable. So it shares two electrons from hydrogen atoms, who in turn borrow an electron each from the oxygen to nominally give the hydrogens a helium electronic structure, which is again very stable. Sort of like chemical sex.
I haven’t done physical or theoretical chemistry since uni Dr B, so pls read up on it all.