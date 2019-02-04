Monday Forum: February 4, 2019

Posted on 11:30 am, February 4, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
34 Responses to Monday Forum: February 4, 2019

  C.L.
    #2924916, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:33 am

    I have to assume Shorten thought that ABC cameraman simply fell over.
    He looked amused.
    Not judging him, though; the bloke was attended to immediately by a swarm of people. No need to weigh in to such a scrum unless you’re a medico. As Bolt points out, however, no such rationality governed the judgments heaped on Sophie Mirabella.

    Morning, all.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2924933, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Whoo hoo. Me too!

    Quick, the anti-Hark spray.
    Recall Baldrick’s instruction.
    We do not need rebarbative exchange with the likes of such trolls.

  DrBeauGan
    #2924935, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Arky
    #2924903, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:15 am
    DrBeauGan
    #2924898, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:07 am

    ..
    Bookmark the page then.

    Ah. You don’t reckon with my colossal laziness.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2924936, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:52 am

    I bet ya's all fled to the dictionary there. 😀

  DrBeauGan
    #2924939, posted on February 4, 2019 at 11:58 am

    We all know what rebarbative means. It's a laxative.

  Pedro the Ignorant
    #2924942, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    Morning, Cats.

    Arose this morning, looked around for the work boots and remembered that I don’t own a pair anymore.

    Tastefully clad in shorts, T shirt and thongs and sipping a morning coffee.

    Might watch the cricket for a couple of hours. . . . . . .

  Tom
    #2924943, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    rebarbative

    I love words, so finding new ones is fun — even if I’ll never use them.

    Tip for aspiring writers: make finding synonym substitutes your No.1 sport.

  Eyrie
    #2924944, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    Based on the major banks going up today, I’d say the fix is in on the Royal Commission Report to be released after market close today.

  DrBeauGan
    #2924946, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Water forms a benzene ring like structure. The ring is an OH-OH-OH- skeleton, with hydrogen bonds alternating with sigma bonds. The structure is especially stable as it can easily flip to HO-HO-HO- where the oxygen atoms give their hydrogen to the neighbour and hook up with the hydrogen atom of their other neighbour. That smooths out the electron wavefunction of the six bonding electrons into a single quantum state – which is what make benzene so stable.

    The other 3 hydrogen atoms stick out like the hydrogen atoms sticking out of the benzene structure.

    Because the bond angle is 107 degrees not 120 it means the hydrogen atoms are slightly above and below the flat plane of the hexagon.

    What’s a sigma bond, BoN?

  stackja
    #2924949, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Samuel Taylor Coleridge — ‘Water, water, everywhere,And all the boards did shrink;Water, water, everywhere,Nor any drop to drink.’

    Latest News Published by Townsville City Council
    For general council news visit here
    Council will resume rubbish collections today
    Published on 04/02/2019 10:12
    Updated Magnetic Island Ferry Services
    Published on 04/02/2019 09:45
    Townsville residents urged to conserve water
    Residents across the community are being urged to conserve water.

    The flooding has caused a number of burst pipes and put pressure on the Douglas Treatment Plant.

    Council crews are working hard to fix the issue but we do not know when it will be completed.

    Please try to avoid using washing machines, dishwashers and irrigation systems until further notice.

    For real time updates on this weather event please go to the Emergency Disaster Dashboard disaster.townsville.qld.gov.au

    Published on 04/02/2019 09:29

  cohenite
    #2924950, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Interesting conversation about snowflakes which of course are made by unicorns.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2924951, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    We all know what rebarbative means. It’s a laxative.

    It actually comes from the French word ‘rebarber’, meaning an unpleasant interaction in a face-to-face manner – originally the concept was, as the etymology of ‘barber=beard’ suggests, a hostile male beard-to-beard interaction.

    I don’t have a beard (must be really funny to be the owner of things growing on your face) so I will dip out now of any rebarbative interaction with the silly heaven-sent troll of indeterminate sex (probably beardless too, so all Cats are let off the rebarbative hook re Harkie). Struth put it well on ye aulde threade, he’s a silly young leftie whom only life can teach otherwise. Ignore. Go bother a trannie festival, Harken.

    Anyway, I am busy today. See y’all.

  DrBeauGan
    #2924953, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    What’s a sigma bond, BoN?

    I’ve googled it. I still don’t see the shape clearly, but I can believe a deformed hexagon.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2924954, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Ha. And never forget. The barbarians are coming.

  Hay Stockard
    #2924955, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    The noisome troll is still on the old thread. Ho hum. What a shame never mind.

  C.L.
    #2924956, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    It was one of the most stupendously situated and beautiful cities in history …
    Then it became the City of Leftists …
    San Francisco Has More Drug Addicts Than Public High School Students, Health Dept Survey finds.

    There are about 24,500 injection drug users in San Francisco — that’s about 8,500 more people than the nearly 16,000 students enrolled in San Francisco Unified School District’s 15 high schools

    Meanwhile, in its leftist sister city, LA – a once-sparkling star of modernity, commerce and hope …
    Typhus Epidemic Worsens in Los Angeles.

  cohenite
    #2924958, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    From a group called Energy in Australia:

    It was announced last week that 66 private investors have stepped forward to invest in the construction of brand new “firm” energy generation.

    This welcome news comes following a month of disastrous blackouts and spiraling electricity costs which plagued south-eastern Australia. It was revealed this week that these very same blackouts cost South Australia and Victoria up to $1.1 billion.

    This is our opportunity to place downward pressure on power prices and restore much needed stability to our energy grid.

    Studies have shown that “a new Australian coal plant would produce electricity at about $50 a megawatt hour. A new wind farm can produce electricity, at best, at $110/MWh… Solar is about twice the cost of wind.” We need a new HELE coal fired power station.

    It is up to regular Australians to tell our pollies that we demand cheaper energy. If you have a moment to call your local talk back radio station or email a letter to your local paper, you can find the details below:

    Radio

    Alan Jones – 5:30am – 9am call on 131 873
    Ray Hadley – 9am – 12pm call on 131 873
    Ben Fordham – 3pm – 6pm call on 131 873
    Neil Mitchell – 8:30am – 12pm contact here

    Newspapers:

    Daily Telegraph – submit a letter here.
    Herald Sun – submit a letter here.
    Advertiser – submit a letter here.
    West Australian – submit a letter here.
    Courier Mail – submit a letter to the here.
    Townsville Bulletin – submit a letter here.
    Gold Coast Bulletin – submit a letter here.
    Newcastle Herald – submit a letter here.
    The Land – submit a letter here.
    The Australian – submit a letter here.
    AFR – submit a letter here.

    Australians cannot let this opportunity slide. Let’s come together to demand cheaper energy for all Australians.

    Warm regards
    Matt McEachan

  C.L.
    #2924959, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    These volumes are staggering:

    The opening of the floodgates at Townsville’s Ross River Dam released 1,900 cubic metres of water per second.

    The dam level is slowly falling, recorded at 234 per cent capacity at 8:00am on Monday, down from a peak of 244.8 per cent at 2:00am.

  Harken Now
    #2924960, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Hark! Well, this seems ironic – Roy Spencer and John Christy got sick of hearing about AGW causing the polar vortex to weaken, so Christy did a graph of average number of cold waves in the US going back to 1895, only to show that the number is decreasing pretty clearly.

    So, a win for “no polar vortex connection” is also a win for AGW is actually causing less cold waves after all!

    I’m surprised they posted this.

    Mind you, I would not trust any graph by Christy, given his famously deceptive graphing presented to Congress, unless someone with good knowledge checks what he’s done.

    I also acknowledge that the AGW/weakened polar vortex idea is one that is not really proved yet: even Michael Mann says that. But it’s looking increasingly plausible.

    Thought you would all be interested. Thank me later.

  incoherent rambler
    #2924961, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Bogey. I know a little about crystal formation.
    Having watched the crystal growth of thousands of compounds, I have made the following observations.
    Sublimation (e.g. snow formation), skipping the liquid phase is magical to watch. A real specialty.
    I might add that H2O is an exceptional compound.
    Ambient temperatures, cooling rates, atmospheric content, solvent, container size, concentration – all potentially change the type of crystal being formed. For example a change of solvent may result in polygon “plates” instead of needles.
    Crystal shapes I have seen in organic compounds include hexagons, cubes, balls, needles, “fur” (like mould), fuzzy balls, circular plates, diamond shapes, tubes, cylinders and others. Some are very 2D some 3D.
    Repeating a crystallization method does not guarantee the same crystallization result unless one is dealing with simple compounds e.g. H2O

    Why is this so? Bogey asks.

    I don’t know. It’s magic.

  incoherent rambler
    #2924962, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Beaugy I posted some info on crystal formation and its in moderation, believe it or not.
    No idea what the offending word might be.

  cohenite
    #2924963, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Roy Spencer and John Christy got sick of hearing about AGW causing the polar vortex to weaken, so Christy did a graph of average number of cold waves in the US going back to 1895, only to show that the number is decreasing pretty clearly.

    I’ve addressed this already but being a troll you just wait and repeat the same shit. Polar oscillation is real; when one pole warms the other cools; the Antarctic is cooling. This is to do with axis tilt and Milankovitch cycles.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2924966, posted on February 4, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    What’s a sigma bond, BoN?

    Sigma bonds use s orbitals. Pi bonds use p orbitals.

    A hydrogen bond is formed by an oxygen atom donating two electrons from its full 2p orbital to an empty hydrogen antibonding orbital. Its other two p shell electrons are donated one each with single electrons from two hydrogen atoms to produce two sigma bonds.

    Oxygen has electronic structure [He] 2s2 2p4. It wants 2 more electrons to close its 2p shell, which gives a neon electronic structure, which is especially stable. So it shares two electrons from hydrogen atoms, who in turn borrow an electron each from the oxygen to nominally give the hydrogens a helium electronic structure, which is again very stable. Sort of like chemical sex.

    I haven’t done physical or theoretical chemistry since uni Dr B, so pls read up on it all.

