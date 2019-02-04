Never commit to do something before you know what it is

Ha!
Having committed a future Labor Government to implement ALL the recommendations of the Hayne Royal Commission, Mr Shorten and Mr Bowen will find implementing 1 particular recommendation quite interesting.
Hayne has recommended that employees’ default super account follows them. This will present a very interesting proposition to the ALP’s benefactors, the industry super funds because it will necessitate a separation of superannuation policy from industrial policy.
A kid who works in the morning for a supermarket and is on a Shoppies enterprise agreement has to send their super to REST. The same kid working in the evenings for a pub on a United Voice enterprise agreement has to send their super to HOST. Same kid, 2 funds, 2 insurance schemes to opt out from of which they probably can’t claim.
What to do, what to do. And what about the superannuation account management industrial complex – all those fees for doing nothing. You’d think they were working in local government.
Interesting times indeed Mr Shorten and Mr Bowen. Deliver that one.
ALP will change the rules and MSM say clever politics.
Because there will be many recommendations, Shorten and Bowen have a ready-made out for the default fund recommendation.
They will simply say that, in accordance with their earlier stated policy, they will implement “practically” or “effectively” all the recommendations. Don’t expect the MSM to pick them up on the small (but all-important) difference between that and “all” recommendations.