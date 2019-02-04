Liberty Quote
Taking responsibility is basically illegal in the modern regulatory state.— Philip K. Howard
-
Recent Comments
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- vlad on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Cassie of Sydney on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- vlad on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Rich on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Farmer Gez on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- md on Populist conservatism
- Bushkid on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Nick on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
- Super elephant in the hearing room
- Populist conservatism
- Go hard, go early and go to households
- Never commit to do something before you know what it is
- Make the other half work too
- The world is watching you Jack Watts
- Monday Forum: February 4, 2019
- Viv Forbes. A modern mania
- 100% green power. What could go wrong?
- Days of power and fury: January 2019 electricity prices and outages
- Just a few names that come to mind …
- Plenty of Money — In Wrong Hands
- But if you are interested in an actual blood sport there is the SOTU on Wednesday at 1:00 pm AEDT
- Jobs jobs jobs
- To help you watch the Superbowl
- Deadly white colonists caused the Little Ice Age
- Open Forum: February 2, 2019
- Bring back global warmining
- Pyrmonter on Scott Sumner
- Seigneur de Droit: Investment advice with Chris Bowen
- Third world answers to our economic problems
- China might dance to Trump’s tune – for a while
- If you think it’s bad now…
- Rafe’s Roundup 1 Feb
- Capital Gains Tax
- The man who would be President
- Beggars can be choosers
- Two kinds of globalization
- The Liberal Party follows Gough Whitlam
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Left alone. Zero surely.
All hopeless commies.
Very few.
May I have 11 please, Carpe?
Konbanwa
Bidding is Open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
17 please Carpe.
Minus 3456 please.
The Panel
Julia Banks – Independent ALPBC/Greens spruiker
Andrew Wilkie – Nazi Impersonator
Adam Bandt – The Bastard son Hitler never wanted
Kerryn Phelps – Douchenozzle
Rebekha Sharkie – Turnmerkle with a better hairdo
You could actually win with that.
21 please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
Cpt Seahawks 17
GRH -3465
Not remembered, with any great affection, by the old hands at his last unit.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
Cpt Seahawks 17
GRH -3465
ZK2A 21
Hale, Carpe! Another year of hopelessly leftist drivel is about to unfold for our amusement and frustration.
May I have 2 please.
9 for me please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
Cpt Seahawks 17
GRH -3465
ZK2A 21
Bushkid 2
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
Cpt Seahawks 17
GRH -3465
ZK2A 21
Bushkid 2
Dopey 9
You poor bastard, why do you do this to yourself? I’ll have zero with that panel bearing in mind a verbal caress by that creature which hosts the thing doesn’t count as an interruption.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
Cpt Seahawks 17
GRH -3465
ZK2A 21
Bushkid 2
Dopey 9
Cohenite 0
I do this so you poor buggers don’t have to.
Ok Troops it’s time
The panel is all left all doy, so;
Nide up and smack your head on some concrete until your are unconscious and,
LLLLLLeeettttsssss get rrreeeaaddddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbblllleeeee
Oh FFS – Nude up.
Keerist Phelps has a neck like a Ghila monster
1st question about the Banking RC – it’s a thousand pages long and was released at 4pm edst and he wants the recommendations enforced
Cretin.
Keerist Phelps has a neck like a Ghila monster
And that’s a surprise because… ?
Giant reptiles have a certain charm, her, not so much.
Julia Umm Banks
Sharkie sounds like she just kacked her daks.
Blasey_ford with testosterone.
Adam bandt – making dwarf throwing look good.
12 please Carpe, if I’m not too late
Let’s turn to five lefties and their opinions on the banking royal commission
Yeah, nah
No surprise that Adam Bandt is upset that banks aren’t giving the Greens a donation ….
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 11
Cpt Seahawks 17
GRH -3465
ZK2A 21
Bushkid 2
Dopey 9
Cohenite 0
The Bid Blue Cat 12
Done, and welcome aboard.
PS – my typing sucks.
At least you didn’t say “welcome, a broad” ….
Phelps=Nosferatu
Separated at birth, with that outfit i’m saying yes.
Phelps going for the Kill Bill look.
With looks like that she’d kill anyone …