37 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 4, 2019

  1. stackja
    #2925387, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Left alone. Zero surely.

  2. Vic in Prossy
    #2925391, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    All hopeless commies.
    Very few.
    May I have 11 please, Carpe?

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925400, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is Open

  5. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2925408, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Minus 3456 please.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925412, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    The Panel

    Julia Banks – Independent ALPBC/Greens spruiker

    Andrew Wilkie – Nazi Impersonator

    Adam Bandt – The Bastard son Hitler never wanted

    Kerryn Phelps – Douchenozzle

    Rebekha Sharkie – Turnmerkle with a better hairdo

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925413, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2925408, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Minus 3456 please.

    You could actually win with that.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2925416, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    21 please, Carpe.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925418, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:19 pm

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2925419, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Andrew Wilkie – Nazi Impersonator

    Not remembered, with any great affection, by the old hands at his last unit.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925420, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:20 pm

  12. Bushkid
    #2925421, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Hale, Carpe! Another year of hopelessly leftist drivel is about to unfold for our amusement and frustration.

    May I have 2 please.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925427, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:23 pm

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925429, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:24 pm

  16. cohenite
    #2925437, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    You poor bastard, why do you do this to yourself? I’ll have zero with that panel bearing in mind a verbal caress by that creature which hosts the thing doesn’t count as an interruption.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925439, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 11
    Cpt Seahawks 17
    GRH -3465
    ZK2A 21
    Bushkid 2
    Dopey 9
    Cohenite 0

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925444, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    You poor bastard, why do you do this to yourself?

    I do this so you poor buggers don’t have to.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925448, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time

    The panel is all left all doy, so;

    Nide up and smack your head on some concrete until your are unconscious and,

    LLLLLLeeettttsssss get rrreeeaaddddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbblllleeeee

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925451, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Keerist Phelps has a neck like a Ghila monster

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925453, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    1st question about the Banking RC – it’s a thousand pages long and was released at 4pm edst and he wants the recommendations enforced

    Cretin.

  23. Bushkid
    #2925454, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Keerist Phelps has a neck like a Ghila monster

    And that’s a surprise because… ?

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925457, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    And that’s a surprise because… ?

    Giant reptiles have a certain charm, her, not so much.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925460, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Sharkie sounds like she just kacked her daks.

    Blasey_ford with testosterone.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925461, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Adam bandt – making dwarf throwing look good.

  28. The BigBlueCat
    #2925463, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    12 please Carpe, if I’m not too late

  29. Rich
    #2925464, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Let’s turn to five lefties and their opinions on the banking royal commission

    Yeah, nah

  30. The BigBlueCat
    #2925465, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    No surprise that Adam Bandt is upset that banks aren’t giving the Greens a donation ….

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925467, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 11
    Cpt Seahawks 17
    GRH -3465
    ZK2A 21
    Bushkid 2
    Dopey 9
    Cohenite 0
    The Bid Blue Cat 12

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925469, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    The BigBlueCat
    #2925463, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    12 please Carpe, if I’m not too late

    Done, and welcome aboard.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925471, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Done, and welcome aboard.

    PS – my typing sucks.

  34. The BigBlueCat
    #2925472, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    At least you didn’t say “welcome, a broad” ….

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2925474, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Phelps=Nosferatu

    Separated at birth, with that outfit i’m saying yes.

  36. Cpt Seahawks
    #2925475, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Phelps going for the Kill Bill look.

  37. The BigBlueCat
    #2925477, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Cpt Seahawks
    #2925475, posted on February 4, 2019 at 9:49 pm
    Phelps going for the Kill Bill look.

    With looks like that she’d kill anyone …

