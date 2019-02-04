Some years ago I was at an Essendon v Melbourne game and then Melbourne forward Jack Watts had a kick on goal. Some wit from the back shouted “The world is watching you Jack Watts”. The crowd laughed and then cheered as he missed the shot. A silly moment that somehow stuck in my mind and that I was reminded of as a result of the latest off-season “scandal” the engulf the AFL.
Port Adelaide forward Jack Watts has spoken for the first time since video surfaced off him sniffing a white powder from a woman’s breasts in plain sight in a packed room at a German beer festival.
Shocking. There is something to annoy everyone here. White powder and breasts. The horror, the horror.
But it gets worse.
“It’s clearly a legal tobacco based powder used widely at Oktoberfest.”
Dear God! Tobacco!
Wiesn koks (Oktoberfest cocaine), which is also known as Wiesn Pulver (powder) or Bavarian cocaine, has become locals’ pick-me-up of choice.
Essentially like snuff, Wiesn koks is made of glucose and menthol, and is sold in little glass bottles or Bavarian themed containers for almost $US6.
…
Despite looking like the real deal, Wiesn koks is harmless. Sure, you get a small sugar rush when it hits, and the menthol has a cooling, sinus-clearing effect, but that’s about it. Wiesn koks is entirely drug and tobacco free.
The outrage lobby can still play two-cards: cultural appropriation – behaving like a German at Oktoberfest, and perception of drug taking. This latter one is the “we-know-you-did-nothing-wrong-but others-might-think-you-did-so-we’re-going-to wack-anyway” coverall take down.