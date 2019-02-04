Some years ago I was at an Essendon v Melbourne game and then Melbourne forward Jack Watts had a kick on goal. Some wit from the back shouted “The world is watching you Jack Watts”. The crowd laughed and then cheered as he missed the shot. A silly moment that somehow stuck in my mind and that I was reminded of as a result of the latest off-season “scandal” the engulf the AFL.

Port Adelaide forward Jack Watts has spoken for the first time since video surfaced off him sniffing a white powder from a woman’s breasts in plain sight in a packed room at a German beer festival.

Shocking. There is something to annoy everyone here. White powder and breasts. The horror, the horror.

But it gets worse.

“It’s clearly a legal tobacco based powder used widely at Oktoberfest.”

Dear God! Tobacco!

Actually no.

Wiesn koks (Oktoberfest cocaine), which is also known as Wiesn Pulver (powder) or Bavarian cocaine, has become locals’ pick-me-up of choice. Essentially like snuff, Wiesn koks is made of glucose and menthol, and is sold in little glass bottles or Bavarian themed containers for almost $US6. … Despite looking like the real deal, Wiesn koks is harmless. Sure, you get a small sugar rush when it hits, and the menthol has a cooling, sinus-clearing effect, but that’s about it. Wiesn koks is entirely drug and tobacco free.

The outrage lobby can still play two-cards: cultural appropriation – behaving like a German at Oktoberfest, and perception of drug taking. This latter one is the “we-know-you-did-nothing-wrong-but others-might-think-you-did-so-we’re-going-to wack-anyway” coverall take down.