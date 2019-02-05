Dr Ken’s lessons on how to respond to criticism

Posted on 9:17 am, February 5, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

This is what Kenneth Hayne said in his final report yesterday:

I thought it telling that Dr Henry seemed unwilling to accept any criticism of how the board had dealt with some issues.

This is what Dr Henry said in reply this morning:

In his final report, Commissioner Hayne said I seemed unwilling to accept criticism of how the Board had dealt with some of the issues raised by the Commission. I am disappointed that the Commissioner formed this view. I know that it is not so. The Board and I have reflected deeply on those and other issues and, as I have said previously, we take them very seriously.

4 Responses to Dr Ken’s lessons on how to respond to criticism

  1. stackja
    #2925741, posted on February 5, 2019 at 9:27 am

    And Ken, you now seriously quit and return your remuneration?

  2. bollux
    #2925747, posted on February 5, 2019 at 9:34 am

    He should be iterating this from a cell. Along with Bligh and a host of others.

  3. Shy Ted
    #2925749, posted on February 5, 2019 at 9:35 am

    He got KRudd’ response to the GFC right too, just ask him.

  4. Dr Faustus
    #2925752, posted on February 5, 2019 at 9:41 am

    The Australian Banking Association has leapt to the defence of the NAB bosses.

    ABA head Anna Bligh said the commissioner had formed an opinion based on one session of evidence at a hearing last year.

    “All I can say is that I have seen both of these men on a number of occasions at meetings in rooms where they have had to put their hand up for reform and change and they have always been adopters and promoters of change, not resisters,” she told Nine Network.

    Yes, that’s probably all you can say.

