Dr Ken’s lessons on how to respond to criticism

This is what Kenneth Hayne said in his final report yesterday:

I thought it telling that Dr Henry seemed unwilling to accept any criticism of how the board had dealt with some issues.

This is what Dr Henry said in reply this morning:

In his final report, Commissioner Hayne said I seemed unwilling to accept criticism of how the Board had dealt with some of the issues raised by the Commission. I am disappointed that the Commissioner formed this view. I know that it is not so. The Board and I have reflected deeply on those and other issues and, as I have said previously, we take them very seriously.