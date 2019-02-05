Inside Venezuela

Posted on 9:08 am, February 5, 2019 by Rafe Champion

A report from ground level in Venezuela via Rebel News.

This entry was posted in International, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Inside Venezuela

  1. stackja
    #2925743, posted on February 5, 2019 at 9:28 am

    Hugo Chávez the darling of the MSM.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.