New York shows the Democrat way of the future in the US

Posted on 9:12 am, February 6, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Losing residents, a shortfall in revenue? Who would have thought?

This entry was posted in American politics, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.