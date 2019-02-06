State of the Union @ 1:00 pm AEDT

Posted on 9:00 am, February 6, 2019 by Steve Kates

I think the link above should go live at 1:00 pm AEDT but it’s also on Fox. A pivotal moment in American politics and therefore everywhere else.

ADDING THIS:

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.