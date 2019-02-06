Where’s Wally? I mean wind and solar?

Posted on 9:22 am, February 6, 2019 by Rafe Champion

h/t Des Moore, world energy by source. From the Global Warming Policy Forum.

3 Responses to Where’s Wally? I mean wind and solar?

  1. Mark M
    #2926427, posted on February 6, 2019 at 10:32 am

    Where’s Wally?
    Here is a couple of green grifting Wallys at green grifter central, their abc.

    The fun starts @1.36.90 …
    Bill Shorten, who believes governments can control weather/climate, 1.39.30:
    “… and when will this government start doing something about climate change?”

    The Rudd/Gillard/Rudd governments, of which Bill was a prominent participant failed to do anything, even with their carbon (sic) tax, so what has Bill got that will stop fires & floods?

    Simon Holmes à Court, senior advisor on climate & energy at Melbourne U @1.39.40:
    “Ooga boogaloos, fires, floods, death, extreme weather events, when will we be able to kill witches if not now … ooga booga, windmills will save us … ”

    https://www.abc.net.au/radio/melbourne/programs/drive/drive/10761188

  2. min
    #2926431, posted on February 6, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Would someone please ask those new LINOs who are demanding more done on climate change how many turbines would it take to get to 100 % availability. When Victoriastan blacked out the other day there was no wind and cloud cover so only about 7% renewable energy . Even if it had been 50% energy available still not enough . Hammer them until they give an answer. My bet it will be answered like Steggel did when asked how often had she voted Liberal.

  3. struth
    #2926440, posted on February 6, 2019 at 10:50 am

    The vast majority of people don’t want anything but cheap power, and don’t believe the climate nonsense.

    In a democracy, giving the majority what they demand is the way to win a seat in parliament at the next election……………………………..now what could possibly have someone like Friedchickenburger tell us we are getting renewables whether we like it or not.
    What could be going on?
    Hmmmm……………………

