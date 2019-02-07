State of the Union one day later

Remember when the Democrats were going to stop Trump from delivering his State of the Union. Funny how he seems to get his way in the end. The Wall is next.

As for the politics, Trump’s State of the Union is an almost perfect dye-marker for your own political beliefs. You won’t see a more perfectly designed and written defence of conservative values in the modern world. And I agree with this from Instapundit.

ONE OF THE INTERESTING THINGS ABOUT TRUMP’S SPEECH LAST NIGHT is how it seemed calculated to demolish all the standard anti-Trump tropes from the media and from the left and to do so with compelling imagery. Consider: Trump’s a Nazi: Praise for Holocaust survivors, and a touching rendition of “Happy Birthday.” (With Trump waving his fingers like a conductor). Trump hates minorities: Brags about record low black, Hispanic, and Asian unemployment — while white-clad Democratic women, overwhelmingly white themselves, sat prune-faced. Trump’s a Russian tool: Withdrawing from the INF Treaty. Trump’s a warmonger: Without me, Trump says, we’d be at war on the Korean peninsula. Also, I’m looking at pulling out of Afghanistan. Trump hates women: Except he got even the prune-faced white-clad Democratic women up dancing (and chanting “USA! USA!”) when he talked about record female employment in and out of Congress. And his rebuke to socialism was designed to strip the glamour that the media have tried to imbue it with by tying it to the abject misery of Venezuela.

The 70% of those who did not like the speech from the mean-spirited, Marxist-Progressive Democrats remains the problem. They really do want to turn the US into Venezuela. Ignorant fools they may be, but they still get to vote.