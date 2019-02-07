Ken Henry is gone

One of the great ironies of Australia is that people often get done for something other than what they did.
Ken Henry should have been sacked by the Howard government in early 2007.
He wasn’t and there has been a lot of blood under the bridge since then.
But, to his credit, Ken Henry spoke truth to power when he appeared at the Banking Royal Commission late last year. Yes, he was arrogant – treating the Commission with the contempt that it deserved being as it was a political hit job by the Labor and National parties. If he had been addressing Senate estimates most of the gallery would have approved of his approach to the Commission. Yes, he spoke some nonsense about shareholder capitalism that annoyed Judith so much.
But … he also more or less told them that there are so many complex and overlapping regulations that banks have to comply with that they couldn’t actually be fully compliant at all times.
But private sector managers are held to a higher standard than are public sector managers and the very people who lionised him when he was Treasury Secretary howled for his blood.
Today they got it.
Lazy voters and lazy shareholders?
I think he should have been fired, Sinclair. It’s not because of the way he spoke to the idiots at the woyal commission. It’s the fact that the bank under his watch (along with Tornbum) essentially stole money from their depositors. NAB believed they had a right to rifle through poeple’s accounts and help themselves. How is that not bank robbery from the other side of the counter?
Yes, he should have been fired twice!
Banks hold a position in the community such that they have to be beyond reproach. Or do you think that people have an alternative to banks if they wish to exist in today’s society?
In the free market there’s always an alternative, so says Sinc, unless there isn’t.
Two future Chris Bowen advisers?
Don’t agree. He got done for what he done.
Let there be no doubt that he was advised about how to behave and what to say at the royal commission – you know, like truth to power. His ginormous ego would not permit him to do what was in the best interest of the bank he is/was chair of.
The arrogance, including in his response to the market on Tuesday, dripped off like the sweat off an obese man in a sauna.
Don’t forget also the record 81% vote against the remuneration structure he tried to push through. He would have no doubt been told by his exceptionally capable head of investor relations what the voters were thinking and going to do. But Lord Saint Ken had contempt for shareholder voters in as much as his contempt for citizen voters.
And the conflicts of interest …. going straight from Treasury to the boards of both ASX and NAB. Please.
Schadenfreude does not sufficiently reflect TAFKAS’ thoughts right now.
Won’t hurt him financially and he will still be admired within the ranks of the rorters he has just left. Probably cops a massive payout as well plus will be appointed to some board or Quango in the near future. So who won? I’ll tell you who lost – NAB customers who were ripped off and now know that no-one will actually pay with a penalty or jail time for stealing on a massive scale
Wombats better get ready for some of Ken’s TLC.
Once their left begin purging their own creatures, before they actually win the election, it tells us what the secret polling of focus groups is informing them.
Plus it warns us of how their shorten oligarchs looting cartel will purge all that stand in their way, if their own creatures are disposable, God help the rest of us.
Comrades.
…
My comment from the other thread.
NAB axes Thorburn.
So he leaves with pre-determined entitlements that were announced at the time of his employment as CEO.
NAB allows Henry to resign.
So he leaves with a lot more generous exit.
If banks are bastards, then customers are whingeing cry babies who make good fodder for the tabloid press.
1) Dead customer fees – recommendations all solicitors go back to TAFE for a refresher course in how to close off an estate properly because if you (or more accurately your estate) don’t tell the bank your dead, how do you think they are going to find out?
2) Mortgage brokers are an intermediated sales channel and have to get remunerated somehow. Oh hang on, Woolies, Coles, Myers, David Jones, Kmart etc, etc, are intermediated sales channels too, who get volume rebates, introductory offers and slotting allowances to stock product – recommendation abolish all intermediated sales channels across Australia because they are unfair. Let’s all buy from the producers that would really work well.
3) People signing up for things they said they didn’t and forms falsified – recommendation Mr Plod should just arrest the 10 or 100 bad apples who undertook the fraud and lock ’em up, not blow up a bank and impose more regulatory oversight.
4) All this concern about people getting a product they really really want “money now, pay later” (credit) and how it all has to be oh so fair. Recommendation – get the bible influence out of laws, usury is not that bad.
.
As a management consultant who has experience in redesigning business models based on external analysis matched to internal capabilities in an environment of regulatory rules, Haynes is a very good retired judge. Why not the Productivity Commission who may know something about industry analysis?
.
And dumb pollies who say “yes we are going to do all 75” in under 48 hours. How stupid is that!
.
P.S. Did Hayne ever write that the Customers should have refused the offerings, or not even sought it in the first place?
.
Just the perfect background to be qualified to pontificate on how an industry should be reshaped?
Rereading Judith’s piece on the damage to accountability caused by complex multi-dimensional objectives for corporations, I think she got it right. The problems this approach contributed to at NAB are very closely analogous to the damage done to Treasury and the public interest by Ken’s attempt to create a ‘wellbeing framework’ for departmental advice. Leftists loved it, and traditional economic analysis got short shrift.