The problem with electric cars is that they run on electricity. That is depicted as a feature but it becomes a bug when electric power is in short supply.

Consider the situation when we lose Liddell and another old power station or two.

Of course it would help to deindustrialize some more like South Australia. How many Aluminium smelters have we got to shed so we can revert to shipping ore overseas for other people to add value? It won’t help the planet if the CO2 comes from some other place but it will cost us bigtime.

Meanwhile the motor association in NSW, the NRMA is ecstatic about electric cars and the charging stations they are building here and there in the state.

A couple of years ago the buzz in China was a massive move towards to electric cars. Didn’t hear about that last year, maybe someone did the numbers and realised they need a few dozen more coal fired power stations before they go down that road.

The Chinese also pulled the subsidies on wind power. Maybe they saw the latest version of the 5 min video Why Wind Power Wont Work.

Some big calls in the comments. From stevem.

A quick calculation reveals that if every car were to convert to electric today, with no change in usage pattern with a further assumption that charging could be manages with “smart chargers” to spread the charge load evenly throughout the day we would need to double electricity generation.

From Russell.

The science around rechargeable battery technology is NOT settled. Too many confounding variables (just like CC) and you can’t make guarantees about battery life unless you control the recharging regime very closely. Otherwise you’re asking the customer for the cost of replacing an internal combustion engine every 5 years when they need to replace the EV batteries. So buying an EV means a commitment to no resale value when you upgrade.