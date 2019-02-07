The problem with electric cars is that they run on electricity. That is depicted as a feature but it becomes a bug when electric power is in short supply.
Consider the situation when we lose Liddell and another old power station or two.
Of course it would help to deindustrialize some more like South Australia. How many Aluminium smelters have we got to shed so we can revert to shipping ore overseas for other people to add value? It won’t help the planet if the CO2 comes from some other place but it will cost us bigtime.
Meanwhile the motor association in NSW, the NRMA is ecstatic about electric cars and the charging stations they are building here and there in the state.
A couple of years ago the buzz in China was a massive move towards to electric cars. Didn’t hear about that last year, maybe someone did the numbers and realised they need a few dozen more coal fired power stations before they go down that road.
The Chinese also pulled the subsidies on wind power. Maybe they saw the latest version of the 5 min video Why Wind Power Wont Work.
Some big calls in the comments. From stevem.
A quick calculation reveals that if every car were to convert to electric today, with no change in usage pattern with a further assumption that charging could be manages with “smart chargers” to spread the charge load evenly throughout the day we would need to double electricity generation.
From Russell.
The science around rechargeable battery technology is NOT settled. Too many confounding variables (just like CC) and you can’t make guarantees about battery life unless you control the recharging regime very closely. Otherwise you’re asking the customer for the cost of replacing an internal combustion engine every 5 years when they need to replace the EV batteries. So buying an EV means a commitment to no resale value when you upgrade.
Perfect
Wrong.
The problem with electric cars is that they are crap.
They lost out to the internal combustion engine 100 years ago because they were crap and nothing has changed.
The motoring associations were long ago taken over by idiot lefties who now spend their time making excuses for having cars at all.
We need 10 bowser service stations today when it takes a minute to fill. Does that mean 100 chargers when it takes 10 minutes?
With the Porsche Taycan having a 350kW charger even a 10 point service station would be 3.5 MW which would require major distribution changes to each service station.
A quick calulation reveals that if every car were to convert to electric today, with no change in usage pattern with a further assumption that charging could be manages with “smart chargers” to spread the charge load evenly throughout the day we would need to double electricity generation.
As usual leftist greenies think nothing of the consequences of their thought bubbles.
Electric cars are powered by coal.
Electrical energy is just other energy transformed.
In the case of electric cars it is other energy stored in battery packs , the proliferation of which, and the resultant supply network required, would do more harm to the environment than could be imagined, once they became the imposed vehicle for the masses and not just for the virtue signalling rich morons of today.
A more refined and clear presentation Rafe, well done.
To me, the main reason electric cars are poison is the fact that they are being forced upon us. Let them earn their place by displaying usefulness etc. The co2 conjecture is insufficient reason to disassemble the present system by force, which is an expensive mistake.
I happened to read the pap issued by the Di Caprio Foundation last night. It was full-on disaster. One of many faults that caught my eye was:
Like so many of these spuikers, they fail to factor in that the cost of the system will become increasingly greater than the sum of the generators as the penetration of RE increases. (Ref. OECD report). Not withstanding that the increased cost of fossil fuel is due to tax imposts.
Much of the DiCaprio report is creative guessing.
Our world is just so driven by fads. Methinks EVs had their hayday about 5 years ago when they were heralded to make a difference to CC and every car manufacturer decided they had to be woke. You know, the Gullett thing – you just can’t sell anything today with a reputable brand unless you speak some stupid “emotional” story. For car sales – it was caring for CC. Otherwise the interweb and MSM will give you a hiding and you will then surely alienate some segment of the market. Marketing gurus have no idea about the silent segments that don’t respond to inane surveys or for their biased focus groups. Mathematics is their biggest weakness.
Here’s the inside poop. The science around rechargeable battery technology is NOT settled. Too many confounding variables (just like CC) and you can’t make guarantees about battery life unless you control the recharging regime very closely. Otherwise you’re asking the customer for the cost of replacing an internal combustion engine every 5 years when they need to replace the EV batteries. So buying an EV means a commitment to no resale value when you upgrade.
Charging shouldn’t be a problem – after all, it’s intended that only the rich elite ruling class that will have private cars.
There are so many flaws, inconsistencies and hypocrisies in the world of the greenies that you would think the majority of folk would wake up to all this. Whatever the real reasons are for the things they want and don’t want (for us), it has nothing to do with the environment as a whole, or the health and wellbeing of humans.
Down here in Tassie, we’re getting bombarded with the ‘climate change caused these fires and there’ll be worse to come’ bilge. But it’s so easy to see they don’t mean it. They aren’t calling for clear felling to resume – which creates fire breaks and safe places for animals to shelter from fire. Not to mention better roads into the bush – wider and better maintained.
All the Bob-Brown-idiots who campaigned against the Franklin River dam would quickly have forgotten it’s tidy little existence. It would have done far less damage to the ‘wilderness’ than these latest fires have done, and provided clean energy and a good water supply. Clean electricity for their beloved electric cars. These fires left us with air quality worse than Beijing, I am told. (Although this delightful morning rain is doing good work.)
Wood – a wonderful, renewable resource, safer wilderness for the animals, clean electricity, water supply …. all ignored.
No – MSM don’t mention any of that. They never challenge their green guests about it. They never point out all the hypocrisy of the private jets and many-homed believers off to yet another well-catered kill-the-plebs conference in pretty parts of the world.
When will the blatant inconsistencies, lies and hypocrisy of these people finally reach into the people’s indoctrinated brains and we start to see a revolt?
Rant over, thank you.
Try shouting out the window Ellen:)
I see there were fires in Circular Head the other day. I grew up on Lower Scotchtown Road on the way from Smithton to Edith Creek Lileah. Nabageena and Trowutta. The nearest place with a football team and a railway station was Irishtown.
http://www.springer.com/gb/about-springer/media/press-releases/corporate/achieving-the-paris-climate-agreement-goals/16443362
The DiCaprio Foundation report I mentioned earlier.
0 stars out of 5. Read only if you need to be riled.
My 2 year old Kogan Koar Powervault 18000mAH used to power my Samsung Note 3 for 3 days – now I am lucky for it to power the Samsung for a day -similarly the Samsung Note 3 new battery ability in keeping the mobile phone alive, has declined rapidly over a year.
Zero-to-60 times are shorthand for what anybody buying a Porsche is supposed to care about. But with the all-electric Taycan due out later this year, Porsche AG executives are talking up a less-exhilarating metric: Getting to 60 miles (96.56km) of charge.
Stepping into the world of electric cars is making even the most hallowed performance brands rethink how they market their vehicles, and Porsche is no exception. At peak, the Taycan will be able to add more than 60 miles of charge in four minutes, thanks to an 800V battery that can absorb fast-charging rates of up to 350kW.
That’s quicker than Tesla owners can achieve at the company’s 120kW supercharging stations, which can bring batteries to about an 80% charge in roughly 30 minutes.
meanwhile in the same article
Charging infrastructure is a new perk for would-be buyers. Through a partnership with Electrify America, the charging-network company borne from Volkswagen AG’s dieselemissions scandal, Taycan owners will get three years of free charging at stations that’ll have a minimum of two 350kW chargers per site.
While Electrify America announced last Friday that it was shutting down its fast chargers to investigate a potential safety issue involving a supplier’s liquid-cooled cables, Porsche said in an emailed statement that it’s confident the issue will be resolved before the launch of the Taycan later this year. And in addition to the network of 300 highway fast charging stations that are going to be either installed or under construction by July 1, another 120 Porsche dealerships will offer fast charging by early 2020.
The Chevrolet Bolt EV comes with a card for ChargePoint stations, though the driver has to foot the bill
Building long-distance charging infrastructure may not be entirely rational, since about 90% of EV charging happens at home. But that hasn’t stopped automakers from touting their charging offerings. Audi is giving away 1,000 free kWh with Electrify America for anyone buying a new E-Tron. General Motors Co’s Chevrolet Bolt EV comes with a card for ChargePoint stations, though the driver has to foot the bill.
Lefties should live by their principles. A solar panel on top their EV should do the trick. May only get them 100 metres down the road, but their virtue will be signalling for all to see.
“With the Porsche Taycan having a 350kW charger even a 10 point service station would be 3.5 MW which would require major distribution changes to each service station.”
No problem. I’m sure there are diesel generators that can provide that at the servo. 🙂
The greenies would somehow excuse this because the car is electric. They cannot do physics, maths or engineering.
There will likely be a good business driving around in a diesel truck with a large diesel generator on the back to charge electric cars that have run out of charge.
Towing a trailer with a small Chonda generator on the back is another option.
A Tesla model 3 is rated at 26 kWh per 100 miles according to US DOE. That is ~6.15km per kwh. According to the ABS, 73% of people travel less than 20km to work each day. Let’s assume its 30km for pickup/drop off kids at school, activities, going for lunch and dinner etc. So, most people might need 60km day.
60km/6.15km per kwh = 9.75kwh per day.
Your average household according to Red Energy is using 13.7kwh per day. So, for a single car household we are looking 13.7kwh + 9.75kwh = 23.45kwh per day. Admittedly as an upper limit.
IIRC there are about 0.75 cars per person in Australia and 75% of those would be passenger cars. Population of Australia is 24.9 million so 24,900,000 x 0.75 x 0.75 x 9.75 kwh = 136,560,937kwh or 136.56Gwh per day. So, I’m guessing maybe you need ~2.5-3 equivalents of Hazelwood running around the clock assuming everyone is crazily driving 60km/day every day.
Apologies, I haven’t double checked my calculations, so please point out errors.
Here’s the go on lithium batteries. If you keep them at 100% charge or close to that it shortens their life.
Do not store them like this. Likewise do not store when nearly fully depleted. To maximise life do not ever fully charge and do not ever fully deplete. Store at 40% charge.
By the time you worry about all this a tank of petrol looks really good.