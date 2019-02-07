“Tonight we renew our resolve … to be a socialist country”

I received this note which really is astonishing:

Regarding SOTU: Did you notice at about the 1 hour 21 minute mark of USA Today’s SOTU broadcast they edited out the word “never” when Trump put down Socialism? USA Today used their 2 second delay privilege in “live” broadcasting to black out “never” so it sounded like Trump said “the US will … be a Socialist state”.

Watch, it’s just like he says:

It’s not a glitch. They really cannot bear the thought that the United States may not become a socialist country. They are not just dishonest, but evil.

I had put this version up since it was the first one available at Youtube. But they added afterwards the various so-called “fact checks” that attempt to counter the points the President made. They are the most vile liars imaginable, worse than the Soviet press who lied because of the threat of the gulag. These people do it because they are dishonest and ignorant, and clearly wish to actually see the US, and the rest of us, become socialist tyrannies.