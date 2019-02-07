Why wind won’t work to provide reliable power Mk III

Someone gave a tick to Mark III the Windy Odyssey video so people are invited to circulate. Still room for improvement but shorter and sharper with a clean shirt, an ad hoc teleprompter and friends standing behind it making faces and waving their arms to remind me I was talking to people and not the screen.
This afternoon we shoot The German Trifecta of Failure. Spend a trillion or so and (1) lift the cost of domestic power by 50%, (2) bring the grid to the point of collapse and (3) make no difference to CO2 emissions.
After that to demonstrate how wind and solar are not just expensive ornaments attached to your power point but they are deadly parasites that suck the economic life out of the reliable providers.
De-electrification of Australia progresses deindustrialisation of Australia. Progresses the downfall of australia as an outpost of western civilisation.
The coup that installed the Tyrants and Despots of the slave nations of the world as Dictators of the policies of their united nations also overthrew australia as a country.
Our quislings running our vichy collaborator State have unswervingly pledged their loyalty to global Tyranny, so dynamiting our working power station to replace them with ruinable rort rubbish from tyrants slave labour factories is simply progressing the Revolution.
Comrades
Rafe good job however I am not sure where this will be watched . For the average Barry Battler still too complicated for their understanding and would recommend larger ,simpler diagrams,
/charts .
In the news today, the silliest report yet: some kid asks the Pope to support not eating meat during lent because it will help save the planet from climate change.