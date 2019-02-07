Why wind won’t work to provide reliable power Mk III

Someone gave a tick to Mark III the Windy Odyssey video so people are invited to circulate. Still room for improvement but shorter and sharper with a clean shirt, an ad hoc teleprompter and friends standing behind it making faces and waving their arms to remind me I was talking to people and not the screen.

This afternoon we shoot The German Trifecta of Failure. Spend a trillion or so and (1) lift the cost of domestic power by 50%, (2) bring the grid to the point of collapse and (3) make no difference to CO2 emissions.

After that to demonstrate how wind and solar are not just expensive ornaments attached to your power point but they are deadly parasites that suck the economic life out of the reliable providers.