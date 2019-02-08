Rafe’s Roundup Friday 8

Opinion and Commentary from the Centre for Independent Studies.

Important briefing from Richard Lindzen on the three main groups who participate in the climate debate. These are (1) the scientists associated with the IPCC, (2) the skeptics and (3) a consortium of politicians, environmental activists and the media. There is significant agreement between (1) and (2) but the differences are beaten up by (3) to drive alarmism for their own benefit (money and power).

Civilization in India advancing 52 coal mines at a time.

The new mines have added 164 MT (million tonne) to India’s annual coal production capacity, marking 113% increase over capacity added during the 2009-2014 period. Since 57% of power is generated in India by burning coal, these mines allowed the government to rapidly move towards universal electricity access without creating shortages.

India aims for complete electrification of households this year. h/t James Bolt at IPA “What did I miss?”

Stephen Hicks is coming.

Join Dr Hicks on a journey to advance civilization From the Enlightenment, to neo-Marxism through to 3rd generation postmodernism: diagnosis, perils and overcoming the obstacles

The program for the tour in four states and more information. See his contribution in The Spectator just out.

