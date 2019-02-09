A model for Chris Bowen. If a tax increase fails to return what you expected, hike the rate!

Dan Mitchell loves to report the weird things that big government politicians do. New Jersey is a classic case. Petrol was quite recently taxed at 14.5c a gallon, second lowest in the US. But then…

In October 2016, then-Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill raising the gas tax by 22.6 cents to 37.1 cents a gallon …the bill also included a clause that automatically raises the gas tax if it doesn’t produce the expected revenue each year. This is a self-fulfilling economic prophesy. A higher gas tax causes people to drive less, which in turn has meant that revenues have fallen short of the expected $2 billion target. So on Oct. 1 the gas tax will rise another 4.3 cents to 41.4 cents per gallon, which will be the ninth highest in the U.S. …This will be the state’s third tax increase in four months, following June’s increase in income and corporate tax rates.

That’s the kicker Chris, a clause that automatically raises the tax if it doesn’t produce the expected revenue. What could go wrong? Read all about it.