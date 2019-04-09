Judith in the Oz

Fellow Cat Judith Sloan wrote an interesting piece in the Australian today about the wasted years of the “Liberal Government”:

Judith’s piece was sort of a review of the Liberal Government. In closing, she wrote:

You know I’m a hard marker — you’ve got to be — but it’s easy to conclude that there hasn’t really been much point to the Coalition government, at least for the past three years or so.

Judith, you are a hard market. But not hard enough. You forgot a few things:

NBN. Malcolm Turnbull’s gift that keeps on giving. Not only a financial calamity, but as described today by the CEO of Optus, a customer failure. And let’s not also forget the recent comments by the ACCC.

Gonski Mark II, another Malcolm Turnbull gift that will keep on giving.

Submarines and general defence procurement. Put aside the costs. What about the timing as Greg Sheridan has eloquently written.

18C repeal or lack there of.

Bank tax.

Paris accord.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Time is short and NBN bandwith not so great so TAFKAS won’t add more to this list.

All summed up, the performance of the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrisson governments warrant not just a fail, but also most likely, an expulsion.