Stay away from Australia Creepy Joe

Joe Biden. What can be said.
The most important thing though is that, to avoid an international incident, Mr Biden should not come to Australia. Lest he be pursued by the Human Rights Commission for sexual harassment. After all, the HRC (Human Rights Commission not Hillary Rodham Clinton) includes “staring or leering” as sexual harassment.
But Joe does much more than stare or leer. And according the Democratic Party standards, it is time to leave the island. The tribe has spoken.
It’s a stupid standard, but hey, as the man who gave life to the process of “Borking“, it must also be applied to Creepy Joe.
Why is Joe now unwanted?
AOC is so great?
And Bernie?
The former Lord Mayor of Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra was hounded out of public life for far less – and by people who were nowhere near of the same standard as the Democrat Party’s professional ‘Jizzy Smellitts’, Stormy Daniels and Christine Blatant Frauds.
I think it’s hilarious that the Dems are doing the Biden character assassination. After the free pass that the Kennedy’s and Slick Willy and other lefties were given this is just amazing.
I’d thought Biden couldn’t survive in a Presidential campaign because of all the flagrant groping vids but I thought it’d come from the RNC machine not the DNC.
Maybe that’s why they’re doing it now, if they think Biden is unelectable in the #metoo era. All the woke wymminses staying at home and not voting would be catastrophic for them.
As the american from Georgia I knew years ago said “what is this guy,some kinda prevert”.
Americas answer to “our” Rolf Harris ,(the “professional aussie “ who spent most of his life in the UK ,just as well , if he had lived here the Trigster would have nailed him .
Forget his creepieness – what about Joe Junior’s Ukraine gas bonanza?
That’s a fun one, since Manafort was doing stuff for Ukraine just before Hunter Biden was appointed to the Ukrainian gas company. And Manafort was working with the Dem royalty Podesta brothers.
So you have the sitting Vice Prez of the US getting a favour from the new Ukraine government just after the Podestas were working for the old pro-Russian Ukraine government in the era of Hillary’s Russian reset. Plus Obama’s WH counsel was forced out of the White House and immediately landed a job lobbying for the old Ukrainian government – and being indicted for lying to the DoJ about it.
Seems to be a lot of joinable dots in all of this.
I should say that the WH counsel was a guy called Greg Craig, who also is Dem royalty.
I’ve often used the term “cuck” in describing some leftards.
Look at the politicians standing by pretending nothing is happening and doing nothing while ‘Creepy Joe’ gropes and fondles their wives and daughters.
The males of the left are soyboys. Cuckie girlie men (not all not all not all but most)
I rest my case.
The video still picture tells you everything you need to know about the hypocrisy of collectivists.
Talk about hiding in plain sight, selective blindness, etc.
Forget about Creepy Joe – I have found the role model Beto O’Rourke is using: Tube Man
Uncle Joe likes coffee!
He’s a bit unhinged.
Dems should have taken care of it ages ago, for his own health, and now it’s come to this.
If he will do all that groping in front of the cameras what must he be doing when he is out of sight?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQd9mE-z16c
Judge Joe by the standards he imposes on others.