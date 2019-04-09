Stay away from Australia Creepy Joe

Joe Biden. What can be said.

The most important thing though is that, to avoid an international incident, Mr Biden should not come to Australia. Lest he be pursued by the Human Rights Commission for sexual harassment. After all, the HRC (Human Rights Commission not Hillary Rodham Clinton) includes “staring or leering” as sexual harassment.

But Joe does much more than stare or leer. And according the Democratic Party standards, it is time to leave the island. The tribe has spoken.

It’s a stupid standard, but hey, as the man who gave life to the process of “Borking“, it must also be applied to Creepy Joe.