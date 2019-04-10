Affirmative dissent

This is a comment on a post with a self-explanatory title, The Looming Danger for Dissident Professors. It’s essentially why sites like this are necessary just to remind ourselves that it isn’t us who are nuts.
Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote “All sheep and no shepherd, everyone is the same, everyone wants to be the same — anyone who is different goes voluntarily to the Madhouse.”
Notwithstanding all of the purported liberal views, what exists today in academia is nothing but textbook fascism. Everyone is the same. Everyone wants to be the same. And anyone who differs from the mob is inherently “crazy & dangerous.” “Dangerous” because they believe that anyone engaging in “cognitive aggression” (i.e. expressing & defending a dissident viewpoint) will inevitably progress from the use of words to the use of automatic weapons — unless stopped. Hence the overwhelming effort to silence dissent and the repeated references to “safety.”
This is why I keep coming back to the Behavioral Intervention Teams and the increasing influence of the Psychologists in Education. This is where this stuff is coming from and the more I study it, the more truly terrifying it becomes — and I say this as someone who does not frighten easily, someone who comes from a commercial fishing background.
In order to brainwash someone, you must first isolate the person from all other support networks and anything that confirms the legitimacy of the views/values which you wish to eliminate. “Gaslighting” ceases to work when the subject of it is able to obtain independent confirmation that he/she/it isn’t imagining things. In the play, the gas lights really were dimming because the husband was using the gaslights upstairs (which dropped the pressure in the lines) — it took the police detective confirming that he also saw the lights dimming for her to believe what she saw happening with her own eyes. Likewise, psychological “gaslighting” falls apart when the subject is able to obtain independent confirmation of what he/she/it believes to be true.
Professor Abrams is thus dangerous because he essentially confirmed that the gaslights are dimming. People can’t be told that they’re imagining things anymore because they now have an academic citation defending their perception of reality.
And his willingness to persist in the defense of his views notwithstanding the overwhelming gauntlet of opposition he is enduring — well, there is a reason why I consider Behavioral Intervention Teams to be both scary and dangerous.
The article itself is worth the read. We are not as far gone here in Australia, but things always happen here after a delay.
If the MSM reports an event, I am skeptical. Gough It’s Time, then Kev 07, successes etc. BO in USA was ‘king’. DT was the ‘worst’. DT Russia etc.
KGB deemed dissidents insane, and mental hospitals ‘treated’ the dissidents with drugs to ‘cure’ the ‘diseased’ minds.
MSM usually ‘gaslight’ daily with politics. I look at stories and adjust the ‘gaslight’ to get a clearer view.
Many today seem unable to see to notice the dim view.
We are not as far gone here in Australia, but things always happen here after a delay.
Don’t you believe it. Peter Ridd was charged from bringing JCU into disrepute. He allegedly violated the JCU Code of Conduct for expressing views contrary to the collegiate thinking. He was ultimately fired.
During the process he was forbidden to talk to his wife about the charges for a period of about 3 weeks. In his action against JCU the presiding judge described the JCU action as “heavy handed, absolutely abhorrent and reprehensible”.
Judgement in the case will hopefully come down before Easter.
1500 years before Nietzsche:
“The time will come when men will go mad. They will attack those who are not mad, crying out ‘You are not like us… you are mad!'”
St Anthony the Great (+AD356)
In 1989, when the wall came down and the full extent of communist subversion became absolutely irrefutable, there should’ve been mass reprisals throughout the west. Instead, ordinary people took the path of live and let live. So the left carried on with its usual business. And now, thirty years down the road, their work is almost done.
If we ever get out from under them, let’s not make the same mistake we did in 1989.
Reminds me of Mandella’s “Reconciliation Commissions” after the fall of apartheid in South Africa for which he received a Nobel.
People who should have been charged with murders and human rights abuses, were let off with “heartfelt apologies”.
The victims obviously weren’t as satisfied with that as we thought and are now taking ten fold revenge on even the innocent ones.
So you are saying that even those born after 1994 are suffering from apartheid and the murders and mayhem are justified because of this.
It is very perceptive indeed. You might even say, inspired.
No that’s not what I’m saying at all. Where the hell did you get that from?
Read again what I wrote. Show where I said murders are justified.
Fuckwit.