Liberty Quote
What, then, do they want government for? Not to regulate commerce; not to educate the people; not to teach religion; not to administer charity; not to make roads and railways; but simply to defend the natural rights of man – to protect person and property – to prevent the aggressions of the powerful upon the weak – in a word, to administer justice. This is the natural, the original, office of a government. It was not intended to do less: it ought not to be allowed to do more.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- Ellen of Tasmania on Justinian the Great: Election 2019: A Referendum on Health-Death by EV or Palliative Care?
- Bruce of Newcastle on ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future
- Bruce in WA on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Up The Workers! on ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future
- Mark M on ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future
- calli on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- calli on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- calli on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- 1735099 on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- 1735099 on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- None on ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future
- Pete of Perth on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future
- Justinian the Great: Election 2019: A Referendum on Health-Death by EV or Palliative Care?
- Shhhh. No-one tell this to your local government
- Honorary Cat
- In Trump’s America: Mr 53%
- Affirmative dissent
- Bowen fluffs the numbers. Again.
- A message from Viv Forbes
- Judith in the Oz
- Stay away from Australia Creepy Joe
- Q&A Forum: April 8, 2019
- The legacy of Peter Coleman
- More on the electric vehicles farce
- Further evidence of The Rise of Anti-Christian Sentiment in the West
- Monday Forum: April 8, 2019
- James E. Hanley: Save Amazon from Elizabeth Warren
- We’ve just made it easier for corruption to flourish
- Update on Don Aitkin
- 2020 foresight
- Government to be subsidising Porsches
- Jeff Bennett on green lies
- ALP Dividend Imputation Policy – Some additional questions
- Alice Weidel, German politician talking sense on Brexit
- Catallaxy Exlusive – New Labor Climate Policy
- Climate alarmism. Shouting fire in a crowded cinema?
- So just how WTO-compliant is that?
- Solar fantasy comes to earth in South Australia
- Minding your A’s and T’s
- Open Forum: April 6, 2019
- The Australian Contrast
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
I like this version.
Maybe needs one of these though.
Farts are deadly these days.
John Hughes is Western Australia’s biggest independent car dealer. He’s tipped a massive bucket of odure over Shorten’s plan, calling it “unachievable” and “potentially calamitous for the industry.”
Hopefully the meteor will drop anytime soon now.
― Friedrich Nietzsche
When Labor and the Greens demand energy policies that can only end up with us in the stone age again, why oh f…ing why do the Liberals let them portray themselves as the parties of the future? Can someone point them to a course on marketing please?
We already have the design of the future , Fred Flintstones car .One or two personpower ,wonder what the registration fee will be and speed limit,cant do without the revenue from both .
They will however be quicker than the EV s with flat batteries ,waiting for the sun to shine or the wind to blow at the right speed .
This election ,put the sitting member last on the ballotpaper ,they are the ones advocating this lunacy .
50 odd seats are held with a margin of 5 per cent or less a couple of thousand votes and they are cactus .spoil their careers ,turf them out .
Ok?
What happens if Goverment cuts ABC/SBS budget in half?
What happens if Goverment cut all immigration in half?
What happens if Goverment cut RET to zero (0)?
What happens if Goverment cut all subsidies to renewables?
What happens if Goverment cut all moratorium/bans to fracking?
What happens if Goverment cuts bans to coal/uranium mining?
What happens if Goverment cut taxes in half?
What happens if Goverment cut logging bans?
What happens if Goverment cut green tape?
What happens if Goverment cut Goverment in half?
What happens if Goverment cut all impediments/bans to Nuclear power?
What happens if Goverment cut educations funding in half?
What happens if Goverment cut medical support in half, and let market forces do their thing?
(And no doubt many, many other cuts could be done!)
Would many of us really notice much diffrence after a month or so?
But I would bet our economy would be booming!
The libs/Nats could go to this election stating that they want two terms to put Australia back on track.
The public/media will go bonkers, but! Libs/Nats need to just tell Public/Media, sorry, but this is what were offering the electors. Win or loose. We stand on basic principles and pragmatic policys for the betterment of Australia.
Oh to dream 🙁
Well in a race the Tesla beat a Model T Ford. Over a week it was an hour faster. Not unlike Labors world leading NBN.
Mr Garrison’s perpetual motion bicycle is the answer.
It may be that other issues have a place in deciding who will control the Treasury.
I still marvel at those brilliant hand drawn cartoons that were filmed frame by frame.
This is Bedrock, county seat of Cobblestone County, 200 feet below sea level, population 2500.
Even though Bedrock is an average stone age town the wheel isn’t the only invention …
Flintstones Wacky Inventions – Season 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s-MnvKIqb8
It’s that green utopia politicians of all stripes aspire for everyone else … but them.
You think that Fred Flintstone cartoon is funny?
Don’t laugh!
Up until the Krudd/Gillard/Krudd-Regurgitated Misgovernments, Australia used to have a car industry of its own.
Some 14 New South Obeid A.L.P. seats are currently controlled by people who aren’t much further advanced than Fred Flintstone and his pals, and are still into such progressive leftard third world entertainments as religious head and hand-loppings, eyeball gougings, stonings, throwing bound homosexuals off tall buildings as a public entertainment, and whose most advanced mode of home-grown transport is the camel or the “flying carpet”.
When Bull Shitten ‘gillards’ about “rechargeable vehicles”, a camel is probably what he is talking about – provided you have sufficient palm dates or Mung Beans to recharge the beast with. And watch out – these rechargeables bite and kick.
I suppose there is always the horse as an alternative, but ‘Bull Shitten’ might then have to change his name to ‘Horse Shitten – same stink, but different crap altogether!
Bull Shitten – the eponymous Leader of the Australian Liars Party.
Hehe, even Kudelka is putting the boot in to the Electricity Bill’s EV extravaganza.
Election Game Changer: the Vegan Ute