ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future

Posted on 8:49 pm, April 10, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

12 Responses to ALP Climate Policy – the family car of the future

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2984402, posted on April 10, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    I like this version.
    Maybe needs one of these though.
    Farts are deadly these days.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2984408, posted on April 10, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    John Hughes is Western Australia’s biggest independent car dealer. He’s tipped a massive bucket of odure over Shorten’s plan, calling it “unachievable” and “potentially calamitous for the industry.”

  3. Rob MW
    #2984443, posted on April 10, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Hopefully the meteor will drop anytime soon now.

    “In individuals, insanity is rare; but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule.”

    Friedrich Nietzsche

  4. Kurt
    #2984452, posted on April 10, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    When Labor and the Greens demand energy policies that can only end up with us in the stone age again, why oh f…ing why do the Liberals let them portray themselves as the parties of the future? Can someone point them to a course on marketing please?

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2984477, posted on April 10, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    We already have the design of the future , Fred Flintstones car .One or two personpower ,wonder what the registration fee will be and speed limit,cant do without the revenue from both .
    They will however be quicker than the EV s with flat batteries ,waiting for the sun to shine or the wind to blow at the right speed .
    This election ,put the sitting member last on the ballotpaper ,they are the ones advocating this lunacy .
    50 odd seats are held with a margin of 5 per cent or less a couple of thousand votes and they are cactus .spoil their careers ,turf them out .

  6. Fang
    #2984494, posted on April 10, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Ok?

    What happens if Goverment cuts ABC/SBS budget in half?

    What happens if Goverment cut all immigration in half?

    What happens if Goverment  cut RET to zero (0)?

    What happens if Goverment  cut all subsidies to renewables?

    What happens if Goverment  cut all moratorium/bans to fracking?

    What happens if Goverment cuts bans to coal/uranium mining?

    What happens if Goverment cut taxes in half?

    What happens if Goverment cut logging bans?

    What happens if Goverment cut green tape?

    What happens if Goverment cut Goverment in half?

    What happens if Goverment cut all impediments/bans to Nuclear power?

    What happens if Goverment cut educations funding in half?
    What happens if Goverment cut medical support in half, and let market forces do their thing?

    (And no doubt many, many other cuts could be done!)

    Would many of us really notice much diffrence after a month or so?
    But I would bet our economy would be booming!

    The libs/Nats could go to this election stating that they want two terms to put Australia back on track.
    The public/media will go bonkers, but! Libs/Nats need to just tell Public/Media, sorry, but this is what were offering the electors. Win or loose. We stand on basic principles and pragmatic policys for the betterment of Australia.

    Oh to dream 🙁

  7. Chris M
    #2984521, posted on April 10, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Well in a race the Tesla beat a Model T Ford. Over a week it was an hour faster. Not unlike Labors world leading NBN.

  8. Overburdened
    #2984537, posted on April 10, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Mr Garrison’s perpetual motion bicycle is the answer.
    It may be that other issues have a place in deciding who will control the Treasury.

  9. None
    #2984555, posted on April 11, 2019 at 3:45 am

    I still marvel at those brilliant hand drawn cartoons that were filmed frame by frame.

  10. Mark M
    #2984575, posted on April 11, 2019 at 5:47 am

    This is Bedrock, county seat of Cobblestone County, 200 feet below sea level, population 2500.
    Even though Bedrock is an average stone age town the wheel isn’t the only invention …

    Flintstones Wacky Inventions – Season 1

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s-MnvKIqb8

    It’s that green utopia politicians of all stripes aspire for everyone else … but them.

  11. Up The Workers!
    #2984576, posted on April 11, 2019 at 6:12 am

    You think that Fred Flintstone cartoon is funny?
    Don’t laugh!

    Up until the Krudd/Gillard/Krudd-Regurgitated Misgovernments, Australia used to have a car industry of its own.

    Some 14 New South Obeid A.L.P. seats are currently controlled by people who aren’t much further advanced than Fred Flintstone and his pals, and are still into such progressive leftard third world entertainments as religious head and hand-loppings, eyeball gougings, stonings, throwing bound homosexuals off tall buildings as a public entertainment, and whose most advanced mode of home-grown transport is the camel or the “flying carpet”.

    When Bull Shitten ‘gillards’ about “rechargeable vehicles”, a camel is probably what he is talking about – provided you have sufficient palm dates or Mung Beans to recharge the beast with. And watch out – these rechargeables bite and kick.

    I suppose there is always the horse as an alternative, but ‘Bull Shitten’ might then have to change his name to ‘Horse Shitten – same stink, but different crap altogether!

    Bull Shitten – the eponymous Leader of the Australian Liars Party.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2984578, posted on April 11, 2019 at 6:22 am

    Hehe, even Kudelka is putting the boot in to the Electricity Bill’s EV extravaganza.
    Election Game Changer: the Vegan Ute

