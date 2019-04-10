TAFKAS does not know if Adam Creighton is a Catallaxy reader or a pseudonymous contributor. If he isn’t, he certainly deserves the Honorary Cat – the most coveted post nominal in Australia. Bugger the AC. Everyone wants the HC.
Writing in today’s Australian, Creighton well notes:
Hoopla about the Coalition’s “tax cuts” overlooks how the tax share will continue to increase for two years, implying the vaunted “cuts” aren’t large enough even to draw bracket creep to a standstill let alone reverse it.
and
Based on the well-established principle you can never have enough centres and hubs, there’ll be $23m for a centre for population, $1.8m for an integrated youth services hub, $30m for an international centre for food studies and a further $20m for a “collaborative research engagement hub” in Adelaide.
Well done Creighton HC. Keep up the fight.
I thought Abbott/Hockey shut down a bunch of qango type bodies in the “budget from hell in 2014.”
Zycon – Didn’t ALP block that budget in the Senate?
“$23 million for a centre for population…”???
Is that like a “Multi-Function Polis”?
I remember the MFP…. the Japs missed a bullet with that one.
Is this all for Adelaide?
Dos anything come out of all the Research Hubs and Co-operative Research Centres we have in Australia? Non-quango that is.
Does anything come out of CSIRO and DSTG? (besides white papers and PhDs)
Does anything come out of all the University Research the taxpayers fund? Like, for the taxpayer?
As far as I know, only private research produces results, the rest just produce churn. It’s another version of industrial charity.
BTW – why are there 58,000+ charities in Australia? Why does that industry employ nearly a million Australians (or more now)? Nearly all of them have their only income source as .. the government.
There’s something very wrong in our country.
Government funds so much and so many rely on it for their careers now, that the taxes can only increase as no one has the aggats to do anything about all the hangers on
CSIRO once used to be an amazing centre for research, now it seems to be just a sponge for climate grants.
DSTO (if that’s what you mean) does in fact produce some extremely valuable and practical defence related research and outcomes. I used to be a DSTO project manager, some amazing stuff going on there, as well as using private industry for the development of leading edge technology.
And how can it ever be unpicked?
I am all in favour of centres and hubs provided they are paud for by the people who work in them,thats only fair isnt it ? You want to play smart alecs pay fotr it with your own money ,you can centreate and hubelate till the farting cows come home .
Not many people know this, Milk comes from the supermarket !!
Yep, that’s Australia: all hubs and no wheels.
All these Centres and Hubs are nothing but sinkholes for Public Servants.
Had a trifle to do with the NDIS recently. There is an absolute army of Public Sector employees in this thing. Most, by far, are in Administration, either running other employees, or “investigating” who should, or should not, get a bit of help from the “employees.”
To be remembered is that many of these will be actual $200K a year Fat Cats, on the generous Super Scheme, the holidays, the travel, the stress leave, the maternity leave, the cars, the deceased pet leave, and on and on it goes.
The Disabled get a tiny fraction of the money.
Keep up the fight.
All I see is government getting bigger and bigger at the hands of Labor and Liberals, and a few commentators and bloggers having a little whinge.
It’s a bit like the free speech ‘fight’.
A fight would be protests and constitutional challenges.
There’s no way a Food Studies Centre is allowed under s51 of the constitution.
Correct. Now it’s a joke. I work for one of two start up businesses ever to come out of CSIRO. They approached us 7-8 years back with this U-beaut product for us to manufacture.
In the meeting, they wouldn’t tell us how to make it, plant requirements or any other detail. We even offered to sign a confidentiality agreement. Mind you this product was patented or patent pending at the time, so they were well protected by law for IP theft.
They couldn’t tell us who would buy it and for how much people would be prepared to pay.
They couldn’t tell us how much it would cost in raw materials.
They said that’s something that we would have to figure out.
They then wanted 30% of all sales revenue despite the fact that we were shouldering all the commercial risk, with the basic details being sight unseen.
This is what happens when the organisations like CSIRO makes themselves expensive and high risk and expensive to industry. Industry can no longer engage with them on a fee-for-hire basis. They make you cover all their costs and then demand 10% royalties. For your IP not theirs.
So they are now at significant arms length from industry and industry realities. It’s why they are jumping on the AGW gravy train. Follow the money.
I used to wonder how the Left was funded.
To the other Fred , how about we frighten the bastards by voting every sitting member last on the ballot paper, 53 seats re held by a marging of 5 per cent or less it wouldnt take much to turf a few out and ruin their political “careers”. Doesnt matter who replaces them ,couldnt be any worse and we have stuffed a few of their lives up like they do to peopke every day with their stupidity . Lets make politics a bad career choice ,let tem go back to suburban legal aid or union stirring .
It’s worse than that. You have people with 30 plus years of experience who may recommend someone for an NDIS program, to only be second guessed by a graduate gatekeeper who has never had a patient.
Their decisions often seem arbitrary and do not make sense.
Creighton can be good, but he can also be atrocious in his articles.
He’s been known to vigorously barrack for higher taxes on those evil self-funded retirees, for example.
Sometimes it’s almost like there’s a Mr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in there.
So don’t rush it with the awards yet, TAFKAS.
bemused .. so sorry to inform you, it hasn’t been DSTO for years. Being changed to a Group was meant to bring more oversight and .. cough cough, accountability, but nothing has changed.
Yes some good stuff was done, but when say stuff came out of there .. where did it go?
Where did it end up?
There’s a bunch of companies around DSTG in Adelaide soaking ap all the technology licences, doing nothing with them. Then, if Defence wants something, they present them with a proposal to develop it. Which was what they committed to do when they cornered all the technology development licences.
They do block nayone else getting a foot in though and particularly anyone who will actually develop it and take it to market.
All this fluff about innovation and startups, and we still haven’t solved all the existing problems in our research system.
CSIRO are no different, they spend the taxpayer $ then want more if someone asks them to do something.
The only way Australia will become an innovaoer is to get rid of the tax hurdles inthe road of anyone creative
Well I’ll be buggered! I left nearly 10 years ago, so things certainly have changed.
It truly is. I’m still trying to decide if the highlight of my time interested in politics is getting a guest post spot here or the time Tim Blair linked to my blog. Back when i had one.
Who am i kidding? It was The Cat taking a risk on heterodox thought.
You lot are messed up in the best possible way.
hubs that have been left for too long on the tinnie trailer and regularly dunked in the salt water by a careless operator.
Seized up years ago.
Don’t we have five or six majot “centres for population” already ?
I think there’s a name for them.. starts with a C, ends with a y.