TAFKAS does not know if Adam Creighton is a Catallaxy reader or a pseudonymous contributor. If he isn’t, he certainly deserves the Honorary Cat – the most coveted post nominal in Australia. Bugger the AC. Everyone wants the HC.

Writing in today’s Australian, Creighton well notes:

Hoopla about the ­Coalition’s “tax cuts” overlooks how the tax share will continue to increase for two years, implying the vaunted “cuts” aren’t large enough even to draw bracket creep to a standstill let alone reverse it.

and

Based on the well-established principle you can never have enough centres and hubs, there’ll be $23m for a centre for population, $1.8m for an integrated youth services hub, $30m for an international centre for food studies and a further $20m for a “collaborative research engagement hub” in Adelaide.

Well done Creighton HC. Keep up the fight.