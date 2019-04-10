In Trump’s America: Mr 53%

Following the Mueller saga has been quite a diversion from politics as it normally is, but this had occurred to me as well: Rod Rosenstein may have appointed Mueller to save Trump from Obama’s FBI and DOJ.
At this point I do think it’s very possible that Rosenstein recognized the democrat-led conspiracy and had enough. He realized that there was no chance Trump was going to receive fair treatment because of the wide spread corruption. He then appointed Robert Mueller- to take the Russian accusations out of the hands of the FBI and the corrupt Obama Intelligence Community. The last honest man at the top of the IC was Admiral Mike Rogers. Rosenstein released the letter describing the Mueller appointment, but in August Mueller gave Mueller an additional directive allegedly to specifically investigate Paul Manafort.
Mueller then packed his team with the most virulent and rabid anti-Trump people possible. This turned out to be fortuitous. The worst possible jury found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy, a conclusion from which democrats have yet to recover.
And the President does like to to accumulate enemies of the finest kind: Trump Climate Panel Could Expose Huge Fraud, Hence the Hysteria. Would Trump approve the Adani mine? What a question!
The collective freak out over President Donald Trump’s proposed Presidential Committee on Climate Science (PCCS) highlights the fact that the hysteria surrounding the man-made global-warming hypothesis is unscientific — and that it must be re-examined by competent, credible experts. According to scientists and experts, if the science on “climate change” were truly settled, Democrats, tax-funded climate alarmists, and the establishment media would all be celebrating another committee to confirm that “conclusion.” Instead, the unhinged shrieking over Trump’s plan to investigate the matter strongly suggests something very fishy is going on, critics argued. Indeed, there is a good chance that even more fraud could be revealed.
He also accumulates some of the best people as friends as well. WATCH: Candace Owens DESTROYS Democrat in congressional hearing after getting unfairly smeared. You may want to go back and read the story to see just why she was so angry.
Candace Owens: "I think it's pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip…That was unbelievably dishonest…I'm deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me." pic.twitter.com/UioMSZK93d
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019
DT still upsetting all the right people.
Smart women..smarter than the two dumb arse blokes she had to deal with!
FIFY
The Democrats have never been in such a panic. Everything they do or touch turns to shit.
Note that Labor’s election campaign in Australia has accordingly touched down with some of the US Democrats “Green New Deal”.
Another win for rational people and POTUS 45!
Whoops!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/09/nolte-scientists-prove-man-made-global-warming-is-a-hoax/
And, Rod Rosenstein’s auntie may have been his uncle.
This ridiculous 4D chess speculation creates baseless hope and gets us nowhere.
Let’s see the post announcing that the arrests have begun.
The decromats are behaving like petty criminals who suspect they are about to be sprung and jailed ,panic everywhere it will be every one for themselves ,shooing each other,backstabbing be great to see,
Dont worry about overcrowding in the jails ,the dems will get used to the cramped conditions , it will also be a multicultural thing ,dems come in all colours and nationalities .
This cleansing will set an example for us when we clean the left filth out of our politics ,hope the punishment is retrospective
back to hawke and keating .
Don’t do this Mr Kates. This is underwater 64D chess delusion.
Mueller (and Rosenstein) knew there was no collusion by the middle of 2017, yet continued the investigation PURELY TO ENTRAP TRUMP IN AN OBSTRUCTION CASE.
Consider this. If Mueller and RR were there to protect Trump from the FBI/DOJ, why did they drag out the probe for 2 years HAMSTRINGING TRUMPS AGENDA IN THE PROCESS?
Because that’s exactly what the probe did. Trump’s domestic agenda and his foreign agenda were hamstrung by this probe.
Pompeo already said numerous World leaders have asked him if Trump will be there to the end of his term or will he be impeached.
That is NOT HELPING TRUMP.
So please, stop it with the Q conspiracy.
You mean the Mueller saga has allowed political illiterates to pretend to be taking politics, without conceding that they don’t know anything about it?
Yes, the fact that the Trump administration is so incompetent that it investigated itself for no reason, is a sign of genius plans on their part.
Keep up the mindless and delusional spinning Mr Kates. Dear Leader is all you have. You’ll engage in any mental gymnastics to avoid facing the fact that you don’t actually know anything about politics, right?
That is not a Q conspiracy. If you read Q is becomes quite clear that both Rosenstein and Mueller were and are corruptocrats. Just reading about their past actions is quite enough to make that plain. I’m sure they gave it their best shot and dragged it out as long as they could to damage Trump as much as they possibly could.
It is becoming clearer and clearer that there was so much endemic corruption under Obama (and possibly even before) that many people are attacking Trump in an attempt to protect themselves from the consequences now that there’s no protection at the top.
Poor old Iampeter, the leftard’s leftard doing his impression of a “conservative”. The internet is full of them and the Cat is a honey pot.
Did she slap his bitch ass down or what!
No Tom, leftists are people who support regulating trade, immigration, marriage, tech companies, carry on about “scary monopolies,” etc. In other words, Trump, his supporters and most cat posters.
That’s what the cat is full of: clueless leftists, who spend their time talking about clueless leftists.
The Onion couldn’t think up the parody that is most cat posts and comment threads.
She certainly did. Whats not shown in that clip was that Leui played that 30 second grab then never gave Owens the right of reply. She was livid. It was Reschenthaler who gave her the right of reply about 10 minutes later. Boom! Take that you marxist cretin.
Good on her… She was certainly pissed off, and with good reason.
Nationalism is simply the default setting of the Nation state. All Nation states…. It was the Socialism that politically empowered and created the obscenity that Nazi politics became.
Candice Owens is absolutely spot on.
..
You dumb shit.
None of those are left – right issues.
The right is conservatism.
The left is anti conservative.