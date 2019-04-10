In Trump’s America: Mr 53%

Following the Mueller saga has been quite a diversion from politics as it normally is, but this had occurred to me as well: Rod Rosenstein may have appointed Mueller to save Trump from Obama’s FBI and DOJ.

At this point I do think it’s very possible that Rosenstein recognized the democrat-led conspiracy and had enough. He realized that there was no chance Trump was going to receive fair treatment because of the wide spread corruption. He then appointed Robert Mueller- to take the Russian accusations out of the hands of the FBI and the corrupt Obama Intelligence Community. The last honest man at the top of the IC was Admiral Mike Rogers. Rosenstein released the letter describing the Mueller appointment, but in August Mueller gave Mueller an additional directive allegedly to specifically investigate Paul Manafort. Mueller then packed his team with the most virulent and rabid anti-Trump people possible. This turned out to be fortuitous. The worst possible jury found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy, a conclusion from which democrats have yet to recover.

And the President does like to to accumulate enemies of the finest kind: Trump Climate Panel Could Expose Huge Fraud, Hence the Hysteria. Would Trump approve the Adani mine? What a question!

The collective freak out over President Donald Trump’s proposed Presidential Committee on Climate Science (PCCS) highlights the fact that the hysteria surrounding the man-made global-warming hypothesis is unscientific — and that it must be re-examined by competent, credible experts. According to scientists and experts, if the science on “climate change” were truly settled, Democrats, tax-funded climate alarmists, and the establishment media would all be celebrating another committee to confirm that “conclusion.” Instead, the unhinged shrieking over Trump’s plan to investigate the matter strongly suggests something very fishy is going on, critics argued. Indeed, there is a good chance that even more fraud could be revealed.

He also accumulates some of the best people as friends as well. WATCH: Candace Owens DESTROYS Democrat in congressional hearing after getting unfairly smeared. You may want to go back and read the story to see just why she was so angry.

Candace Owens: "I think it's pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip…That was unbelievably dishonest…I'm deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me." pic.twitter.com/UioMSZK93d — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019