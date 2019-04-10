Justinian the Great: Election 2019: A Referendum on Health-Death by EV or Palliative Care?

Health policy is always a major election issue and this year is no exception. In fact, it is the only issue that matters in this year’s looming election. By which I mean the health of the Australian economy.

Sadly, on this issue Liberal and Labor are on a unity ticket with policies over successive Labor (RGR) and Liberal (ATM – says it all really) governments rendering the Australian economy terminal.

A cancer of high taxes, bloated spending, central planning, over-regulation, endless redistribution, renewable energy and government intervention has metastasised into every facet of the economy and society and neither party is offering a false hope of treatment – surgical cuts to taxes, spending or regulations apparently considered fatal.

Both Liberal and Labor are committed to death as the price of achieving climate justice and social equity. Only in death are we all truly equal. Only when none of us are left will we have achieved intergenerational equity. And only when the economy is dead and buried will the planet begin to heal giving justice to trees, rivers and The Great Barrier Reef.

Accordingly this election is a referendum on health, which is to say a choice between the nature and pace of national economic death.

Labor policy reflects its progressive values on euthanasia, namely to live large while we still can, then go out early before the pain sets in. Accordingly, it intends to double down on taxing, spending and renewable energy and blow whatever is left of the inheritance on moral indulgences.

Just before the inevitable suffering begins, we will spend our last precious 8 hours on this human infested hell hole connected to a windmill, patiently charging our electric vehicles for those final few kilometres we will need to travel before collectively driving off the nearest cliff, no doubt to the sound of rapturous UN and IPCC applause.

Liberal policy reflects its conservative tradition hoping to extend our time left by means of palliative care. Under this policy the cancer of high tax, high spend, renewable energy and so forth will metastasise at a slower rate with the symptoms treated by targeted subsidy therapy, clinical market interventions and a forced diet of high immigration to try and stave off the ills of consumption.

Ultimately, the economy will go on life support, kept alive by an ICU ventilator trying to breathe life into the economy with the occasional shot of fossil fuel. Over time the efficacy of these doses will diminish as the malignant solar cells multiply out of control.

Eventually, the day will come when the sun stops shining, the winds stop blowing, and our life support system will shut off for good. The economy will have survived a few more years, but what with atrophy and disease it will pass away with barely a whimper, unrecognisable from its once strong and resilient self.

It is difficult to say which is the preferable policy. An argument can be made either way although for paradoxical reasons. Labor policy has an excellent chance of failure thereby offering some hope of national survival.

It will likely crash the national grid prematurely, ironically denying itself the very green energy required to drive the economy fully over the cliff. A vote for Shorten might therefore be a vote for inadvertent survival, albeit a Venezuelan, Mad Max type of existence. But at least a phoenix might rise from the ashes.

Liberal policy on the other hand offers an excellent prospect of success. It is a vote for that Liberal special brand of economic management, i.e. a carefully planned, well executed, slow and steady economic decline and death.

However, like all palliative care options time can be on your side and with advances being made in mental health every day there is some prospect (probably slim) a treatment for climate alarmism could be just around the corner.

If sanity was to prevail sooner rather than later the damage to the economy would be lessened and a successful cure prescribed before the economy ends up on life support or following in the footsteps of Venezuela.

It’s a vexed choice between which is more probable, Labor failure occurring just short of national suicide, or Liberal sanity prevailing just before they succeed in putting the economy on life support.

From an evidenced based point of view policy failure is common whereas political sanity is rare. For these reasons voting for a phoenix might be the only chance of survival.

This election is referendum on the health of the economy. Choose your poison wisely.

Better still flee while you still can and enjoy the honour of being Australia’s first climate-economic refugees.