Shhhh. No-one tell this to your local government

To start with, the following is not a joke. It is 100% true.

Annapolis is the capital city of Maryland USA; a deep, deep, deep democratic state.

This is a link to an application for an occupational licence that the City of Annapolis regulates. And what kind of licence is it for you ask? A Fortune Telling Licence.

TAFKAS wonders whether Wayne Swan had a proper Fortune Telling Licence when he predicted all those budget surpluses.

There is also the mandatory certification of commercial manure applicators and confinement site manure applicators in the great state of Iowa; the Manure Applicator Certification (MAC) Program.

Might it be a Certificate 3? For sure all of the manure applicators in Canberra must be certified. Or is that certifiable?