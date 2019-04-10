Shhhh. No-one tell this to your local government

To start with, the following is not a joke. It is 100% true.
Annapolis is the capital city of Maryland USA; a deep, deep, deep democratic state.
This is a link to an application for an occupational licence that the City of Annapolis regulates. And what kind of licence is it for you ask? A Fortune Telling Licence.
TAFKAS wonders whether Wayne Swan had a proper Fortune Telling Licence when he predicted all those budget surpluses.
There is also the mandatory certification of commercial manure applicators and confinement site manure applicators in the great state of Iowa; the Manure Applicator Certification (MAC) Program.
Might it be a Certificate 3? For sure all of the manure applicators in Canberra must be certified. Or is that certifiable?
Voters elect these people.
TAFKAS,you are being sarcastic,rude and disrespectfull of authority. Good on you,there needs to be more of it,the left hates being mocked . We should be laughing at them pointing at them laughing ,fancy not laughing at scomo , shorten etc I mean they are funny , piss weak little guys pretending to be real men ,,wouldnt work in an iron lung ,and really what would they know about anything practical or productive ,if they were bees they would be useless drones . Have fun this election ,put every sitting member last on the ballotbpaper , one third of all MPs have a majority of 5 per cent or less ,some only need to lose a couple of hundred Votes to throw them out . POWER TO THE PEOPLE ! Put on your YELLOW VEST . !
….real muck spreaders. Its a dangerous but rewarding job, not to be sniffed at.
Well, of course. The US has over a million witches and they hate Trump.
Number Of Witches Rises Dramatically Across U.S. As Millennials Reject Christianity (18 Nov)
Witches Plan To Cast Mass Spell Against Donald Trump (2017)
I especially like the orange candle or orange carrot. Witches are quite flexible.
Methinks it would be a Number 2 Certificate.
These days it’s all about KPIs and credentialing.
Under the fig leaf of quality assurance, the socialist regimes of whatever stripe have been clogging up the pipes with bureaucratic time wasting since the 1980’s.
The change that has occurred from the 1970’s until now is remarkable
Ironically, all the people who knew what they were doing are gone.
For sure all of the manure applicators in Canberra must be certified.
Haven’t we all had the experience of being “applicated” by the professional Canberra manure applicators.
…professional Canberra manure applicators.
Manurists.
Some History ,the Canberra spreaders spread it by mouth ! What a nasty job ,and they line up to get these jobs ?
I knew what the application would look like before I opened the link. Spooky!