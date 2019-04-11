A handy compilation of all the posts on the chapters in the IPA book Climate Change: The Facts 2017.
Rafe I caught up with Josh this morning after he gave a talk to another current affairs group at my local U3A. In Kooyong electorate. Demographic well off over 80s and green tinged. Not looking good for Josh.
I believe they are making a big mistake focussing on economics. People are not listening . Younger demographics are stressed , angry with cost of living pressure issues and will only focus on handouts and not how they will be paid for. Feedback from family members dealing at the coal face ,talk about how badly general public are behaving.
Josh made some airy fairy statements about complexities of Dealing with climate change so I asked him if he was aware of Energiewende in Germany . As he had not I sent on Bloomberg’s article on the audit and its failure to manage transition to Renewables . I cannot believe he had not bothered to find out what Germany , a leader in this field , had tried and what a costly failure it was.
I was at Prof Mark Bauerlein talk on Monday hoped to see you there .
Meanwhile BBC is heavily spruiking its film called “Climate Change : the facts”
https://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2019-03-22/david-attenborough-bbc-climate-change/
It’s a pity that the general public is so unaware of what’s going on, always relying on the MSM for ‘facts’.
Noice Black Hole in the header, Prof Sinc!
In 2009 I said to the then head of MacGen which owned Bayswater and Liddell that the so-called science supporting alarmism was rubbish and that the whole thing would be over in a couple of years. He shook his head and said at least 10 years. He was right. The science doesn’t matter anymore if indeed it ever did; the people behind alarmism are the left so it doesn’t matter if their position is garbage they own the media and most of the pollies and have Gramscied the rest of society. Cortez’s 12 years is worth any number of papers disproving alarmism; and who will take her to task in 12 years. This is now a dispute about power and the left are winning and no amount of rabbiting on about good scientific evidence will change that.
Perhaps video cartoons lampooning cariatures of key players like AEMO CEO against backdrop of prices and blackouts might help.
Light relief from boring science and energy stuff anyway.
Is that from the same David Attenborough that did the flying walruses?
Netflix is accused of ‘eco-tragedy p0rn’ in new Attenborough documentary featuring walruses falling to their deaths ‘because of climate change’ after zoologist claims they were being CHASED by polar bears (9 Apr)
Walrus Deaths Were Due To Polar Bears – Andrew Montford (10 Apr)
Sadly climate change has wreaked a terrible toll on Mr Attenborough. I wish he’d cease this crap because his legacy and body of work is being tarnished terribly.
It’s the simple messages that are the most powerful, but how do you get them out there? The LNP has the platform to do so, but seems incapable of using it effectively, if at all.
I’m using some simple images in my story on our future with electric vehicles, which I’m posting tomorrow morning, such as this one (roadside assistance): https://australianimage.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/1800-13.jpg.
But there are so many more that you could add if you really wanted to take the piss out of Labor and the Greens.
Bemused , mockery is a deadly weapon ,it denegates the pretentious left wankers ,it really hurts peole full of themselves ,brings them back to the field . This electricity stuff up is a rich field of items to mock the believers ,you curtail reliable energy replace it with part time energy , then make laws to increase the need for electricity ,theres a goldmine of sarcastic jokes in this stupidty ,destroy them by mockery they wont like it up em ,not a bit , pretentious wankers deflate like a pricked balloon when they are mocked ,th hide to escape more.
Dont forget put every sitting member last on your ballot paper.
I cannot believe he had not bothered to find out what Germany , a leader in this field , had tried and what a costly failure it was.
Josh is a contemporary iteration of Donald Horne’s second raters, often taken by surprise by events because they’re so incurious about the world.
While we were the lucky country, they could do no major harm. Alas for us, our luck has run out.