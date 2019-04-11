Mobs are better than laws. At least says former and greatest ASIC Chairman, Greg Medcraft. Greatest commissioner at least in his thinking perhaps.
Coming out of his unusually long media silence, Mr Medcraft gave his 10c on the Hayne Royal Commission. In “his first interview” since his last interview, as reported in the AFR, Mr Medcraft:
… claims the power of social media has made the “social licence to operate” more powerful than regulators or governments.
That’s right. Who needs laws and governments and regulators when mobs can achieve regulatory outcomes.
Let’s try it shall we. Let’s shut down the government (ASIC first of course) and watch the social licence regime operate.
Fun!
Where do [both sides] get these muppets?
Classic example – the somnambulant midgets, all three of them.
Government by Twitter. What could go wrong?
It is conventional to pass a driver’s test in order to have a driver’s licence.
What is the social test required for a social licence? Is it a written test or a practical test?
Maybe Greg could get advice on his new plan from the CFMEU.
They’re quite good at such things I’ve heard.
Karabar
What if you need a social licence to get a driver’s licence?
Who adminsters a social licence test (the mob) and how do you know you have one? (mob not flaming you?)
Must be a PhD in this, or twenty dozen
Social license.
The unfettered right of people who don’t produce anything to hector and humbug those that do.
davefromweewaa
What is the social test required for a social licence? Is it a written test or a practical test?
Perhaps it can just be purchased? Kogan? Harvey Norman? Maybe leased/rented? If so, is it tax deductible?
So many questions about this elusive licence. Is there a book or pamphlet somewhere that explains it?
I’m sure that these self-appointed guardians of society’s moral code will set up an office here very quickly if Labor wins!
https://socialicense.com/index.html
.. and what happens when social media either fails to sample a representative cross-section of the population , or actively filters the content?
Both of which are happening right now.
What a dickhead.