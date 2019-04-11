Riddle me this

This morning, TAFKAS was listening to podcast interview of another billionaire complaining that taxes, including on people like himself, were too low.

Then the same billionaire who was complaining about taxes being too low said that, upon his death, he was going to leave the bulk of his wealth to charity.

Sadly TAFKAS was not the interviewer, but can anyone out there in Cat land explain. Why do people who complain that taxes are too low never leave their wealth to the government or pay additional (to legal obligation) taxes during their lifetimes?

If they feel that taxes are too low, why don’t they voluntarily pay more? If they think that government is doing such a great job that it requires additional resources, why don’t they voluntarily donate their resources? Why, in these people’s minds does government always work better with other peoples’ resources?

Hmm. TAFKAS wonders.