Riddle me this

This morning, TAFKAS was listening to podcast interview of another billionaire complaining that taxes, including on people like himself, were too low.
Then the same billionaire who was complaining about taxes being too low said that, upon his death, he was going to leave the bulk of his wealth to charity.
Sadly TAFKAS was not the interviewer, but can anyone out there in Cat land explain. Why do people who complain that taxes are too low never leave their wealth to the government or pay additional (to legal obligation) taxes during their lifetimes?
If they feel that taxes are too low, why don’t they voluntarily pay more? If they think that government is doing such a great job that it requires additional resources, why don’t they voluntarily donate their resources? Why, in these people’s minds does government always work better with other peoples’ resources?
Hmm. TAFKAS wonders.
Virtue signalling while alive?
Because they’re dishonest sanctimonious narcissistic hypocrites who just love bellowing about their own imagined virtue.
Just a guess.
Norway had a proposal where people could donate addtioanl money to government revenue if they felt they wanted to provide further tax/assistance.
It netted just over $1000 in voluntary payments and was shut down.
One fun thing that Trump got the Republicans to do was to partly remove tax deductibility for state income tax.
So rather than sneakily steal Federal taxes the lefty states now were taking it from the taxpayers.
And weren’t the Democrats unhappy about that!
Democrats will push to restore California tax deductions” (14 Dec)
So there you go, when forced to collect taxes from their own voters they suddenly want the voters to pay less tax.
Amazing how that happens.
Mr Virtue, Do you claim tax deductions for your charity donations?
The purchase of state run lotto tickets should be tax deductible, for consistency.
For a very long time – but not forever – the ordinary conservative voter has felt that big business was an important source of jobs, tax revenue and other positive things. Big business has been given quite the pass. But it seems to deserve it less and less these days. Like the politicians, big business seems to feel it can run over the top of the ordinary chap, and has simply quit pretending. In many cases it’s increasingly trending toward corporatocracy and the sort of openly cozy ties with government that we saw under the fascists.
It’s time to rein them in, along with the unions.
Then we’d hear fewer billionaires wishing that (everyone else’s) taxes were raised.
Because virtue signalling is free.
Because they don’t really want to pay more tax, they just want to support the team they favour to win government and then get other people to pay the more tax required to subsidise their favourite team’s largesse.
I think Takfas should also ask them if their accountant employs any methods to minimise their tax load, personally or in business.
They don’t really feel their taxes are too low – I suspect they are lying through clenched teeth in order to deflect. Kerry Packer was right: “I pay the tax I am required to pay, not a penny more, not a penny less. If anybody in this country doesn’t minimize their tax, they want their heads read because, as a Government, I can tell you they’re not spending it that well that we should be donating extra.”
Mr virtue probably employs people to lobby polliecrooks to advance his own wealth , lobbying is bribery ,you dont think these money grubbers dont expect advantges drom the donations . Then there is the question of giving jobs involving large stipends and no work to polliecrooks who retire to spend more time with their families .
I believe soros (_schwartz) has over 225 of the European rubber stam p elected parliamentarians in his pocket ,suppose they come cheap having that many ,wonder if ours cost as much?
My best guess is that it is the soft bigotry of low expectations.
Does this billionaire think that normal people are capable of making good decisions?
I am confident that political candidates have a near universal no response. I suspect the billionaire agrees.
The billionaire also knows that there are private parties who already take the money and leave good feelings about not getting personally involved with the poor people.
Presumably Mr Billionaire thinks the government needs more money to spend on X (and maybe Y and Z).
Why doesn’t he do that himself? He could even set up a charitable foundation to do such things on his behalf.