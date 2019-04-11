Those dang electricity-using electric cars!

Welcome to the brave new world of electric cars and grid failure, Jo Nova’s heads up on Robert Gottliebsen’s story in The Australian today. Gottliebsen reports:

Bill Shorten’s plan to substantially increase the electrification of motor vehicles has suddenly brought into focus the looming grid crisis in our two major cities, Melbourne and Sydney.

It’s a crisis that has been concealed from the vast majority of the population and is unknown to most of the politicians.

The danger really came home to me when I met up with an affluent, long-time Melbourne acquaintance who lives in a street where there are six Tesla cars.

When they all try to charge their batteries at the same time, the power goes out in the street because the grid fails. Sometimes it fails when only three or four of them try to charge at the same time.