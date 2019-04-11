Liberty Quote
Once wide coercive powers are given to government agencies…such powers cannot be effectively controlled.— Friedrich von Hayek
Thursday Forum: April 11, 2019
Uno!
At least Morrison’s election pitch is not we have a plan to develop a plan around planning. 😁
Duo!
missed podium by thaaaaaat much
Go fourth young man.
Ok, tres!
Sneaky!
https://youtu.be/r2LpOUwca94
It started out as a goodbye note to the old thread and is now a hello note on the new one.
But he came fifth and was disqualified.
Thanks, Doomykins!
Scomo should have a huge calculator which counts off every time Shorten or his minions mention the “big end of town”.
Blood ‘n’ Guts is a beneficiary of the Sex Discrimination Commissioner’s report, commissioned in 2012, to drive cultural change in the ADF. One of her recommendations was that:
The Defence “leadership”, of course, agreed to all the SDC’s recommendations, so now we have the case of a female military lawyer being given command of a unit that she should never have been even considered for. In more rational times lawyers were only brought in at the end of hostilities to prosecute the enemy, not given unit command.
Well one things for sure. The SDC has driven cultural change alright.
Israel Falau has more integrity than everyone else in Rugby Australia combined.
Not only was she freaking gorgeous, but she also worked for the Resistance.
https://nypost.com/2019/04/09/hollywood-legend-audrey-hepburn-was-a-wwii-resistance-spy/
She sure was, but strangely unsexy. Even in a nun’s habit.
JC, it must be Wifey with the native American link.
Your people come from the Boot; that’s a long way from Pocahontas.
Gab has always had Sinclair wrapped around her little finger.
I think so too, CL. She’s Scots -Irish and they had more of a shot in creating that unusual mix than the other lot.
I for one am quite happy that areff’s pic of Blood ‘n’ Guts Sneath and her ‘team’ has been consigned to the old fred forgettery.
From the look of that God-awful coven, a good root and a green apple would kill the lot of them.
Every day a rugby fan dies.
Every day a Fortnite fan is born.
Listen up JC.
A Chewish skull cap is a yamulke.
A yamaka is a popular brand of Japanese motorbike.
Top 30!
Ta Gabstar.
It was getting hot and sweaty and bare feet odoury on the old OT. I’ll pop it in some OxyAction so it can be re-used.
According to Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner, it is considered the height of bad luck to kill an albatross.
HMAS Albatross. A protected species.
The irony is not lost.
Top one million! (PS: I’m disappointed Gab’s puppy dog Doomykins gave up so easily on his quest to get 3000 comments on the Wednesday Forum.)
Scooter plague strikes Paris.
Uber launches electric bikes, scooters in Paris (10 Apr)
I wonder when the famed Paris car-BQ chefs will apply their cuisine to these things?
Folau has contract terminated.
Eyrie’s post on using off road diesel fuel to power the generator that charges the battery car that uses the road makes you hope for a loophole to beat the State.
The left of course will simply charge road tax on all diesel use to save the planet and rewild Australia.
Comrades.
I wonder how much of his 4 year contract he’ll be paid out.
President Trump on Wednesday signed two executive orders that will make it harder for states to block the construction of oil and gas pipelines and other energy projects due to environmental concerns.
Aaaaand Rugby Australia just terminated Israel Folau’s contract.
Spineless, pasty, virtue signalling surrender monkeys.
The code should be outlawed in this country. We don’t deserve it.
Fat cats!
Too many pets are packing on too many pounds (10 Apr)
We now have a thing called the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. Malthus must be spinning in his grave.
The problem on the Venerable and Lengthy Old Open Thread was all the blood and guts. Well, more guts really.
Of the meaty type, not the intestinal fortitude variety. Such that they formed a trip hazard in the dark.
That’s a precedent that Rugby Australia will have to hold themselves to.
Now Folau walks back into the NRL.
The Bulldogs are rumoured to first in line.
Quoting the Bible in a private social media account will now lose you your job.
Australian Rugby is dead to me.
Australian Rugby is dead to me.
If they play non-boring rugby I’ll watch it.
Unfortunately, the Wobbly’s haven’t played exciting rugby for the last decade.
Australian Navy stopped from attending Anzac dawn march at Greenwell Point because of OH&S: It’ll be too dark, they may trip.
Good thing any hostile countries will only ever attack us during daylight hours…
…and not use ammo, since that may cause hurties…
Mr Rush, brilliant actor has won his case in court! Why am I so pleased, Because I am a woman and dread the day that men will start suing me for the number of times I have battered my eyelids or given the come-on in an inappropriate way.
My God.
Folau will have a very good court case if he wishes.
Rugby is now over in this country.
Knukcel Dragger:
Any of the senior lot able to pass the BFT?
Damn straight ftb. RA will be a shrivelled husk in 12 months.
Watch what happens when the Wallabies go out in straight sets in the World Cup.
Folau knew what he was doing – he’d been warned for the same thing before. He’s (IMO) told the RA, who make millions from him every year in corporate sponsorship and ticket sales, to piss off and sacrificed millions of his own future earnings for his personal beliefs.
Well done that man.
He’s in the cell next to Pell. As decreed by the atheist ruling class.
Folau will probably stay with Union but go to France.
What to do? My valiant little grandson follows a family tradition of playing with a lion heart. I can’t abandon the little fellow. His character is forming with every tackle and ruck and run and kick.
On my wall is a signed victorious Wallabies jersey from the World Cup. On the corner of the frame hangs a cap – to “calli” from John Eales.
How the mighty have fallen. Shame on you, you spineless tools.
Trump is God.
Folau will make far more in Europe and Japan.
Hope the ARU also sack his team mates who liked the post.
We must return rugby to its pure white, private school boy roots.
Folau will probably stay with Union but go to France.
Unlikely.
The pentecostal religions are bigger in western Sydney than they are in Frogland.
As a Christian, I dislike Folau’s AOG ultraism.*
As an Australian, I’d stand by his side and very proudly.
————–
* That said, his style of preaching should not be caricatured too readily as “pentecostal” (code for extreme in the dumbed-down parlance of secular elites). Until contemporary (read gutless) times, every preacher in this country from the most genteel Anglican divine to the most orthodox Redemptorist enlivened their homiletics with goodly servings of brimstone. It has its place.
Winston,
Maybe the dude second from left. The rest of them are pure tuck shop lady arms (bingo wings, if you prefer) specialists whose primary skills appear to be teenage boy haircuts and fitting seven chocolate eclairs at once into their putrefying gobs.
Between then they own an estimated 750 cats.
Military lawyers can be useful. Minefield clearance comes to mind.
If we aren’t going to use counter battery fire on rocket launch sites and also saturate any likely escape routes,
what’s the point of being there?
Raelene Castle didn’t like the tone of Folau’s tweet.
Another idiot wymmynses.
It’s all about da feelz, girls.
Look what $US25mill gets you in Florida.
https://www.domain.com.au/news/star-trek-themed-mansion-is-back-on-the-market-817830/?utm_campaign=strap-masthead&utm_source=smh&utm_medium=link&utm_content=pos5&ref=pos1
IT. Most of our professional sports have been infiltrated by social justice warriors and have been transformed into covens of scolds.
Code that is now less popular than womynz soccer terminates it’s only star’s contract.
Fuck me it’s a helluva time to be alive.
God, that really sums it up in a confronting way.
Indeed – what do you tell the valiant little unionists?
Probably something about how mobs like to bully people; don’t join a mob.
We must return rugby to its pure white, private school boy roots.
Most private schools in Sydney are heavily populated by our northern friends.
& they aint playing rugby.
The left ruin everything. Absolutely everything.
Hey, Morro does ad with high vis will people be confused between libs and ALA (now oficially the yellow Vests?)
The faggoty private schools get absolutely walloped as soon as they have to mix with the darkies.
Best we separate them.
Rugby is dying in Australia.
That is a function of our changing demographics.
As is cricket.
I was talking about Chinese Australians IT.
Bandana Man smearing Folau on radio saying that he was engineering his own sacking to chase lucrative contracts elsewhere.
Of course he will get offers from all over, which Bandana will claim as vindication.
A couple of questions which went un-asked …
(1) Did Bandana give Mrs Bandana a dressing down for leaving Channel Nein for more cash?
(2) Folau doesn’t seem too fussed about money around the margins. Note that he happily gave back a free Jeep when Chrysler got four e-mails critical of him last time;
(3) If he can attract buckets of cash elsewhere, this implies that the ARU have been under-paying him. This makes the ARU guilty of the biggest exploitation of black Pacific Islanders since blackbirders kidnapped Kanaka cane-cutters.
(4) Folau seems at least as much motivated by great challenges as by money. Why would he set up a departure six months out from a RWC for money? Six months worth of differential in earnings, which, at age 30, he could pull for another 5-6 years at least.
No. He has been harassed by the fat lezzo running the ARU, her entourage and ARU sponsors to the point where he doesn’t give a fuck anymore.
Japanese club rugger supporters will love him.
Watch the corporate sponsorship RA is striving so hard to maintain drift away as the Wallabies become the global whipping boys of world rugby.
RA and everyone in it will become a global laughing stock rather than just a spineless, risk averse conformity seeking Australian body.
The swamp donkey running the show and her ‘leadership team’ will be sitting amongst the smoking ruins of what was once a perfectly operational concern, wondering what went wrong.
Leftism. Never fails to strike, and strike home on the weak.
Amazing. The minute our enlightened 21st century atheist ruling class declares a pogrom against Christianity, the totalitarianism we expended millions of lives fighting last century returns.
Naaa, there’s one very consistent thing you can point to across all the sports that Australia was once good at: swimming, cricket, rugby, tennis … increasing government involvement.
So Rugby Australia is going to terminate Israel Folau’s contract due to ‘homophobic’ comments…
Meanwhile, Rugby Australia’s main sponsor, QANTAS, is in a partnership with Emirates Airline, which is owned by the United Arab Emirates government — a government which routinely imprisons, whips (or stones), and executes gays for the ‘sin’ of homosexuality…
Will Rugby Australia also be terminating their sponsorship with QANTAS (or at least demanding that QANTAS dissolve its partnership agreement with Emirates)??
#ItIsAMystery…
Have the betting odds changed wrt WRC ?
Cricket is doing very well.
We are half call centre now and the local clubs are full of them.
All contact sorts are dying because we are now a nation of cock gobblers.
But I really don’t get it. The rugby dude basically offended almost everyone … not just gays.
Just to be clear, unrepentant heteros are going to hell too.
Must say it seems weird that Folau is apparently in NZ. Maybe he did want out.
Apart from AFL & League which have captive markets, all sports are dying in Oz as we can not compete on the global market.
In every field, our best & brightest go overseas.
JC no moorish heritage?
That’ll upset someone.
As I indicated above, the first thing which will follow that is the whiny little foggat from Qantas insisting on halving his sponsorship cash because of the “disappointing lack of brand exposure”.
And, when Rae has to unload a couple of buddies from ARU HQ to match the incoming cash, she might …. MIGHT … just see the error of falling in behind these SJW whingers.
I hate to be a pedant, but isn’t cock-gobbling a contact sport in itself?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-spying/u-s-attorney-generals-spying-remarks-anger-democrats-idUSKCN1RM1ZC
Irony is not dead.
Caught up with a couple a mates in from HK today.
The idea of paying the rate of tax we do in Oz for what we get in return is obscene.
All sport is gay.
Grow up, stop playing and watching children’s games and concentrate on the coming apocalypse.
Good evening all. I trust all are well, pasta and wine here so I am in a good spot. Sydney and Melbourne playing footy, evening is set.
One of my regrets is not working overseas.
I had a opportunity in my early twenties to go down that path & I lacked the guts to do it.
Israel Folau is the real deal. Courage of his convictions. Wish we had more of him. I might make his new team my team, just because.
PS. B*alls is still a banned word at the Cat.
Do any elastrator companies sponsor OZ sports? There has to be an opening there for them.
Israel Folau is the real deal
Don’t get carried away.
Top 100
I feel pretty, i feel pretty
lol.. Yea Jezebel will be going bonkers throwing empty liqour bottles at walls.
There’s this:
It’s 1%! 🙂
Man, she hates North Africans with an irrational hysterical vengeance. Some north African dude must have done a number on her in some way. I’ve got to get to the bottom of this.
You can’t play 8 leggies on Australian tracks.
You ain’t seen nuthin yet IT.
Wait until after the election – regardless if who wins.
You idiot, Arky.
Climb back into your mother’s womb.
Life is dangerous.
I have noted Israel Folau has found himself in trouble for Wrongthink. So has Qantas pulled their sponsorship and will our Wallabies be flying Tiger?
The rugby dude basically offended almost everyone … not just gays.
In this instance offence is very much taken, not given…by people who aren’t even homosexual, no less.
Folau may be somewhat artless in the way he expresses his views and would have been well advised to stay off Twitter, but his views on homosexuality are those of historic, orthodox Christianity.
Are we going to ban that, too?
No doubt, it’s only a matter of time.
..
I bet I played team sports for more of my life than you.
‘homophobic content’
This is incorrect. I didn’t see anywhere where Folau indicated he was terrified of KY cowboys, flaming or otherwise.
He simply indicated his belief that they would fry in Hell for all eternity.
Big difference.
feelthebern
#2985299, posted on April 11, 2019 at 6:44 pm
Israel Folau is the real deal
Well think about it. Who among us has the courage to say what they believe to be true and damn the consequences? Most of us are pussy footing around the PC mike double thinking every utterance in case someone hurty. It is great to see some who just says it. He is the real deal. Like we used to be, but are no longer.
You know, one thing that has me perplexed about this ANZAC march ban for the HMAS Albatross sailors.
Will they also be banned from marching in this year’s Gay Mardi Gras Parade??
You know… the one that happens AT NIGHT..
..IN THE DARK…
Or would blaming OH&S for not turning up to that event be ‘homophobic‘…?
Gay? I thought Folau ranted about gender stuff…
That comment about drunks was however, beyond the pale.
They must believe in hell.
How peculiar.
Still plenty of opportunities in the Pacific rim countries,
“Rugby Australia Integrity Unit” wow! who are they?
Anyway, as for drunks going to hell. – take it easy Izzy, Australia and the Pacific was founded by drunks.
The upside is that, three days on from the Great Blockade, vegans are still copping an almighty pasting on soshul meeja.
Even the conciliatory ones are getting it (although most are going with “a pox on both their houses”).
Typical exchange …
Vegan : “Well, there are, like, bad vegans and bad farmers too.”
Paraphrasing the next 20 responses : “Fuck off! All vegans are total xunts (including you). Name one farmer who has broken into a vegan’s house, stolen their stuff and terrorised their kids.”
He would make a motza in Japan and religious Japanese would embrace him as long as he didn’t bag Shinto ceremonies.
Try watching sport sober.
It is mind- numbing shit. I am embarrassed by the amount of time and energy I put into useless pursuits like rugby and cricket. Idiotic waste of time.
But go ahead.
Go through life drunk, stupid and watching dumb and meaningless spectacles sponsored by people who are using it for mind control and an agenda you despise.
“The rugby dude basically offended almost everyone … not just gays.”
Excellent. An equal opportunity offender.
And today’s sportsmen are carbon copy, boring shits.
I went to a Melbourne Storm game a decade ago.
They were indistinguishable in real life. looked like a field of Ken dolls in uniforms.
Professionals.
Not like in my childhood where rugby players came in different shapes and sizes, along with opinions and character.
Exactly my point earlier calli.
They hate being threatened with a punishment they don’t believe exists.
Huh?
The percentage of gays who are Christians … maybe 5% to 10%.
The percentage of those gay Christians who belong to “fire and brimstone” sub-branches of Christianity … approximately 0.002%.
The subset of the fire and brimstone Christian gays who believe Izzy Folau will be sitting in the big chair on Judgement Day …. about nought, nil, zero.
If you are a young man, my advice to you is to for-go team sport, spend your time figuring out where the women are at, and hone your game.
And other than that, work at least two jobs and start investing.
Zali Steggall on Twitter pumping up an anti-Tony Abbott story in the Singaporean newspaper ‘The Straits Times‘ …
Let’s all play a game…
Who lives in Singapore, has been vocally supportive of the man who ousted Tony from the PM-ship (only to be then ousted for turning out to be
Potentially Greatest PM EVARa complete and utter DUD like many here predicated), and has powerful enough connections to plant a negative story about Tony Abbott in the local newspaper?
I wonder if this story will also TURN out to be a complete load of GetUp-endorsed BULLshit like all the other stories coming from that ‘source’….
(Best correct answer wins a double chance to win the assless chaps during next week’s Q&A “Interruption Lotto”..)
Not a problem I wouldn’t think.
This is about mutual respect which he would get (and give) in Japan.
The ARU have probably been sheep-dipping him through “Diversidy and Inclusion” courses at the rate of one a week and making sure they confront him with as many Roz Ward type trainers as they can.
Royal Australian Navy personnel are banned from marching at an Anzac Day dawn service amid fears they could trip over in the dark
We are officially living in the world’s first completely gay country.
cComplete with buggering the newbies
That’s enough to break any man.
Cruel.
And unusual.
Schoolboy sport is appropriate and character building. But by the time you leave school there are no more lessons in it you should not have already learnt.