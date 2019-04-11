What Australia is lacking – a central plan

What Australia needs is a central plan. After all. Central planning has proved exceptionally effective everywhere it has been used.
And who better to design and deliver Australia’s new central plan …
- A plan to address the productivity malaise.
- A plan for wages.
- A plan for addressing climate change.
- A plan for collapsing housing construction.
- A plan for tax increases.
- A plan for re-educating the populous.
- A plan for fairness and shareness.
- A plan for legislating away civil freedoms.
- A plan to centralise and take control of the economy.
Fun!
The man with the pointy finger looks very capable. Of what, I’m not sure.
you forgot these guys
He worked with “the worlds best treasurer” so you can trust him!
[email protected]#k off!
Isn’t called “Agenda 21”?
Quite like WaPo’s slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, which appears to be a plan not a warning.
All they need now is to extend the term to five years, and we’re there.
Will the central plan go for 5 years? What say you, comrades?
Assuming the reds get in, it shouldn’t take them too long to really screw the economy. We can only say “we told you so!”
Stalins five year plans were great ,good example for thr comrades . The msm will cover up the corruption ,theft, labour camps run by cfmeu thugs for extreme right wingers ,forward into the stone age with comrade shorten our beloved leader and moral mentor .
Now where have I heard that before ?
10 out of 10 for original thinking comrades ,if it doent work the first time keep doing the sme thing till it does work.
Ah, now I get it, Agenda 21 is the policy playbook for dumb lefty political parties that don’t have the brains to create their own policies!
Does anyone know of an app that can help one work out who’s who of our political crettens?
Please!
Either scratching his bum or picking his nose?
Seems neither party has addressed the elephant in the room. What about providing secure, reliable power to the consumer and to business at the least possible cost.
This rhetoric is not new: Turnbull’s campaign emphasized it, as have various state campaigns in the past. Abbott’s 2013 didn’t so much, it used 3-word slogans, simultaneously over-promising while leaving the nature of the promises regrettably vague (‘fix the debt’), but still spoke of planning in glowing terms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1cNlgaLWeU
I infer this material tests well with focus groups.
The debasement that sees the the non-Labor side of politics’ marketing team formulating the campaign message, which in turn becomes the party platform, dates from the mid 1990s. Another blessing for which the GLA is responsible. Whatever other faults they had, this was not the product of Hewson, Reith and Hendy.
A quick Google search of Communist China’s recent innovations in their long series of 5 year plans reveals a number of interesting recent policies:
“Everyone is an entrepreneur, creativity of the masses”
“Made in China 2025”
“Economy needs a Rule of Law”
“National defense reform”
“New national Urbanization”
“Two-child policy”
While I am hardly a fan of communist regimes and their plans it was educational to look at the names of these policies and reflect on the thought that some of them actually sound potentially interesting maybe even sane. There! I said it.
But could ANYONE ever, in their wildest dreams, think that the Australian Labor Party could possibly have a “Made in Australia Plan” (being internationalists after all) or certainly never a “”Everyone is an entrepreneur, creativity of the masses” plan (ALP being far more interested in keeping the “masses” economically and financially dependent on ever larger and intrusive government).
Mind you, the Australian Labor Party might HAVE such policies but that’s not what I mean…..I mean have policies and actually believe in them and follow them. You see I worked in government for 40 years and understand only too well that there is a Grand Canyon sized chasm between what the Australian Party puts out for election purposes as its beliefs and policies and the ones it actually follows when in power.
My main point though is this – it is hellishly chastening to think that a full blown communist regime appears to actually have (some) policies that are really more progressive (in a good sense) than any being pursued by the Australian Labor. The ALP is actually heading in the opposite direction to the Chinese Communists especially on economic matters where it is intent on increasing socialism and centralised not reducing it.
Consider these words: Deng Xiaoping – “Poverty is not socialism. To be rich is glorious”. Bill Shorten “We want everyone equally poor and dependent on a Labor Government so they will have no choice but to vote for us” (He has not actually said this but, you know, actions speak louder than words and as I pointed out above, what the ALP say are its policies and what ALP policies actually are when they come to office are widely different. Those of us “in the know” though, do understand the fundamental policy of the ALP. Get power by any means, use power to achieve whatever will allow them to keep and hold power and then hold power for as long as possible. All else is secondary. And if this means ending up with an Australia that is more regressive than Communist China, then so much the better.- Who will be the true socialists then!
Perhaps I am just a cynic (but I don’t think so).
Sparty, “populous” is an adjective. The noun is populace.
– a central plan
Just a robust application of common law would suffice.
The noun is populace.
We are here to learn, thanks.
“No plan for collapsing housing construction”? Duh. Certainly have a plan for collapsing the value of household assets, the value of the home and the next biggest asset being the car. Imagine the resell price will plummet.
Vote Labor and your house and car will be immediately written down in value by 10% or more. What could be more appealing.
I don’t really see much hope for Australia over the next few decades. Those ads should serve as warning signs along the road to serfdom, but unfortunately many will see them as something to look forward to. The long march through the institutions has succeeded in producing at least 2 generations who value twitter and feelings above reason, who see nothing wrong with voting for a living, and for whom freedom is a quaint concept from a knuckle-dragging past. It’s cradle to the grave all the way, and that means central planning designed to loot those selfish individuals who manage to find loopholes and create wealth.
If the Liberals weren’t so fucken stupid we wouldn’t be so fucked as a nation right now!
And the voting public sees Labor as their saviour….Stupid country.
Well said that man.
Doesnt that bowen look exactly like a shifty little suburban conveyencing lawyer , who takes bribes from the crooked real estate crooks , the crooked lawyer association should use him to advertise their conventions
A guy said to a Rabbi ,”my brother is a criminal lawyer”
Rabbi replies”you have met an honest one ???”
Liberals plan to “maintain budget surplus”?
What budget surplus? How about creating one first?
But, doesn’t a surplus mean the country is overtaxed?
Labor are one-up on Stalin. His 5-year plans had no ‘plan for addressing climate change‘.
It takes around 12 months to have a house built here in paradise where I live as compared to 13-15 weeks in the distant past, there are half completed houses every where and new estates opening up. No it is not in a city. There has not been a recession in the building trade in around 20-30 years whereas in my day it was every 7 years. Life has been so good for the trades and companies with the immigration ponzi scheme going ever higher. A huge market downturn would hurt but perhaps we need a dose of reality and less immigration legal or otherwise.
Seriously who could vote for the liars party with Shorten and the Greens who want to continue destroying Australia's culture, the liberal left are not much better but imagine if we had a Senate
with a great number of seats held by Fraser Anning types you know the ones that are not mealy mouth commo's but genuine types who speak up for Australia and Australians instead of the UN.
That's the representative I want in parliament.
A surplus in-and-of-itself does not mean we are overtaxed. But successive deficits does mean we have overspent – well outside our means – and while I accept that some form of borrowing can you used to cover short-term deficits, long-term debt is simply due to mismanagement – in Australia’s case by the structural deficits built in by excessive Labor spending backed by legislative changes Labor introduced.
That the LNP didn’t have control of the Senate meant that Labor could still continue to ensure their policies wrecked the economy while now blaming the LNP for not fixing the mess Labor is active in maintaining.
As a nation we will go even further backwards under Labor and at a faster rate than ever. Labor will never deliver a surplus – it’s not their way.
No, it means NDIS clients are a victim of the heartless Liberals
Labor have an energy plan to take us back to caves and the stone age. They can keep their plans.
You are being too kind to the Liberals.
As David Leyonhjelm repeatedly showed with his ‘alternative budgets’, there would have been plenty of ways for the LNP to cut spending.
The truth is they didn’t want to.
Despite what so many ‘rusted ons’ think, they (Libs) really are these days only marginally better than Labor when it comes to spending and growing the government in general.
guarantee increased funding…
Into current waste pits of inefficiency, fuck both parties.
Only one party has the following policies, get on board.
The budget must be brought back into surplus.
We advocate for limited, efficient and focussed government.
Taxes and regulation should be as low and as simple as possible to stimulate growth in the economy, create jobs and generate prosperity.
Tax bases should be broadened and the tax law streamlined to enable lower tax rates, less complexity and reduced accounting and legal costs.
I’ve been so busy hating the LibNats lately that I’d forgotten how much more I hate the smug, lying ALP pukes like Bowen. You’ve all heard me say the Libs need to be punished into obliteration at the next election . . . but, for the record, I am absolutely dreading life under Labor.
Is some form of secession completely out of the question?