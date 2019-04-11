What Australia is lacking – a central plan

What Australia needs is a central plan. After all. Central planning has proved exceptionally effective everywhere it has been used.

And who better to design and deliver Australia’s new central plan …

A plan to address the productivity malaise.

A plan for wages.

A plan for addressing climate change.

A plan for collapsing housing construction.

A plan for tax increases.

A plan for re-educating the populous.

A plan for fairness and shareness.

A plan for legislating away civil freedoms.

A plan to centralise and take control of the economy.