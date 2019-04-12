Measured electoral debate

NSFW.
This is very funny – but a bit crude.
Will watch later!
Yeah…………………….Nah.
Just another young’n who doesn’t quite get it yet.
Not my cup of tea, that’s for sure.
He is under thirty….there is still hope.
Haha, pretty good!
He’s a sound one. Modern Educayshun
https://www.youtube.com/user/neel30394
Pyrmonter – good spot. I’d forgotten about that.
This one also summarizes a lot of Sydney (more offensive though):
https://manofmany.com/entertainment/videos/comedian-neel-kolhatkar-sums-up-sydney-in-3-minutes
Not funny.
Old school irreverence. Need more of it.
Old school irreverence. Need more of it.
Too risky for the ABC then.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Knocking him down won the first fight. I wanted to win all the next ones, too. So they’d leave me alone.
Will watch later!
Yeah…………………….Nah.
Just another young’n who doesn’t quite get it yet.
Not my cup of tea, that’s for sure.
He is under thirty….there is still hope.
Haha, pretty good!
He’s a sound one. Modern Educayshun
https://www.youtube.com/user/neel30394
Pyrmonter – good spot. I’d forgotten about that.
This one also summarizes a lot of Sydney (more offensive though):
https://manofmany.com/entertainment/videos/comedian-neel-kolhatkar-sums-up-sydney-in-3-minutes
Not funny.
Old school irreverence. Need more of it.
Old school irreverence. Need more of it.
Too risky for the ABC then.