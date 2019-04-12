The climate caper racks up another green scam

It’s being called the biggest scam involving clean energy, which it would be except for all the bigger scams, like wind farm rackets in Scotland who were paid £328m to do nothing, and the £1.8 billion consumers paid on giant interconnectors so that the wind farms could make a profit, or the $2 billion Russian and Ukrainian fake carbon credit scam. The Chinese hydrofluorocarbon factory scam, and the $5b VAT Tax fraud and the $100 billion plus dollars invested in scientists in the hope we might understand what causes climate change. And that’s just for starters…
See this post for more on the big scams.
Na, can’t be happening.
Has no one been listening to the sermons of Fharken?
Money for nothing!
Can’t wait for Barr to get to all of Obama’s green scams. The EPA sue-and-settle scam is one of the most breathtaking, but the donation kickbacks to the Dems from the many many failed green companies is the most corrupt.
Associate Director Climate Solutions
NAB – National Australia Bank
Melbourne VIC
Permanent
Work type: Permanent Full time
Location: Aust – VIC Metro
• Join the team that truly makes a difference!
• Flourish in this high profile team
• Docklands location
About the role
Climate change is one of society’s most pressing challenges with significant regulatory, risk, reputation and customer implications. NAB has a key role to play in the transition to a low carbon economy and building resilience to climate change. This role is critical to coordinating and expanding efforts across the enterprise, maintaining NAB’s leadership position and serving our customers in new ways.
What you’ll be doing
The Associate Director (AD), Climate Solutions is a key subject matter expert with a significant advisory role across the organisation.
Key responsibilities include:
• Broad scope to shape NAB’s climate change strategy through the Climate Change Working Group and exploring new areas of focus
• Provide strategic advice and build capability among key teams to develop appropriate products and services that will mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to inevitable changes
• Develop and lead NAB’s approach to enabling a just transition in Australia
• Integrate Corporate Responsibility’s tools and approaches to address climate change
• Proactively manage risk, meeting all policy and compliance requirement
Must have own Hoover.
BREAKING: ABC reveals, in step-by-step detail, how political interference buried CSIRO’s serious concerns about Adani’s water plan.
The rushed approval process was corrupt and must be reviewed.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-04-11/adani-damning-assessment-turned-into-approval/10990288?pfmredir=sm
Wait. What?
Won’t the water be replenished?
GREENS leader Bob Brown has pinned the blame for the Queensland floods on the coal industry.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/in-depth/queensland-floods/coal-barons-must-pay-for-flood-damage-says-bob-brown/news-story/0d65c32669660981413a8250c20bff31
Isn’t the Honourable member quoting CSIRO science?
If not, where was the CSIRO at the time?
Mark M #2985784, posted on April 12, 2019, at 9:41 am
Now tell us what the CSIRO and the ABC didn’t show which countermands the editorial angle.
And Bob Brown?
Show us the arithmetic, then Dr Brown.